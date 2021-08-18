It’s official. State Rep. Janice Rich is running for the Colorado Senate next year.
Rich made that announcement Tuesday, saying she hopes to represent all of Mesa County and not just Grand Junction, and maybe even parts of Delta County, depending on how the new legislative district lines are redrawn later this year.
Rich, who is halfway through her second term in the Colorado House, had been Mesa County treasurer for eight years prior to entering the Colorado Legislature, and as county clerk for eight years before that.
During her time in the House, Rich has been successful in passing numerous bills.
“As the state representative for (House District) 55, all bills where I have been the co-prime sponsor have passed both the House and the Senate with strong bipartisan support, and the governor has signed them all,” she said in her announcement. “I believe we do our best work when we work together.”
During the past three legislative sessions, Rich addressed such issues as pharmacy benefit managers, student literacy standards, telemedicine, suicide prevention, rural economic development and the states reinsurance program.
She would replace Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, who is term limited.
Scott is running for the District 2 seat on the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
Also running for that seat, now held by Commissioner Scott McInnis, who also is facing term limits, are Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee and Grand Junction resident Bobbie Daniel.