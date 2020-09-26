If Mesa County residents want to get the Democratic Party-controlled Legislature to pass more bills to benefit them, they should elect a Democrat to represent House District 55, that party’s nominee, Scott Beilfuss, told the Redlands Rotary Club on Friday.
It won’t make a difference, countered Rep. Janice Rich, the Grand Junction Republican who currently holds that seat.
The two candidates met at a Rotary lunch to debate, something the club often hosts during election season.
In response to a question about getting more through the Legislature that benefits the region, Beilfuss said the party now in charge in Denver is more likely to listen to him than Rich.
“We have a mono system here. It’s not healthy for the county. Everyone’s a Republican,” Beilfuss said. “Put two and two together, right? If you want somebody to represent us over here, you send somebody over there that is accepted into the secret club.”
Rich, however, said it won’t matter. Because of the 41-24 Democrat-to-Republican makeup of the Colorado House, it’s really the Front Range Democrats who are in control, and they’ll do whatever they want.
She said part of her job, or any rural Republican serving in such an environment, isn’t just to get things passed, but also to stop, or at least mitigate, bills that could be damaging to rural Colorado.
“There is definitely an urban-rural divide,” she said. “It has not changed whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, there are more legislators on the Front Range than there are on the Western Slope. They have bulldozed a lot of bills through without any thought of what a Republican thinks.”
Rich said she’s introduced numerous bills into the Legislature, most of which passed.
Beilfuss countered that’s only because she’s had Democrats co-sponsoring her bills, saying none of them would have passed without that support.
Both candidates spoke at length about things that are happening with East Coast hedge funds buying agricultural land in Mesa County and elsewhere in the state, saying that while there’s not much lawmakers can do to stop it, the practice does require close monitoring.
Both said their greatest fears are that those monied interests will find some way to take that water away from the Western Slope, or charge residents here for its use.
“The worse thing is, they’ll take our water and sell it back to us,” Beilfuss said.
“The concern is, are they going to fallow that land?” Rich asked. “They buy it for the water rights, but one of the worst things that they could do is this temporary fallowing. That would have some huge effects on the soil and the insects.”