Come this fall, GOP Rep. Janice Rich will have some competition in her bid for re-election for House District 55.
Rich, who is completing her first term in that Grand Junction House seat, has three new contenders in the fall election, the most recent being Scott Beilfuss, a Democrat who is to make his formal announcement for the seat in the next week.
Beilfuss said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he won’t have a normal public announcement, but will do so mostly online and through social media.
Meanwhile, two others also have formed campaign accounts announcing their intentions to run for the seat: Libertarian candidate Emily Ernstsen, and Sierra Garcia, who is to represent the Green Party.
Beilfuss, who is the second vice chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party, works as a family counselor for the National Guardian Life Insurance Co. and Grand Valley Funeral Homes.
His background is working in marketing and sales, though he is mostly retired now.
Ernstsen works as a property manager and qualify assurance specialist for Strive, which provides services for people with disabilities and their families.
Garcia, secretary for the Colorado Green Party, is active in Black Lives Matters Grand Junction and Stigma Fighters, a nonprofit group focused on mental health issues.
Rich has spent the past 18 months representing the district, which encompasses most of the city of Grand Junction.
Prior to that, she spent eight years as the Mesa County treasurer.
Rich was Mesa County Clerk for eight years before that.