Republicans in the Colorado House selected their new leaders Monday, including Grand Junction Rep. Janice Rich.
But as GOP lawmakers gathered in the Colorado Capitol to discuss who should lead them starting in the 2021 legislative session, it was clear the current leaders had created a deep division among Republican representatives.
“One of my complaints in the last session was we were too reactive,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron. “Transparency versus secrecy is an issue that we must resolve, and the leader that we select has to solve these problems.”
That division in the party is why Rep. Tim Neville, R-Castle Rock, chose not to run again as minority leader, a position he’s held for the past four years.
Instead, Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland will take on that job, with Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Falcon, as his assistant.
“We saw the Democrats in the House spend over $6 million in races against our members, and where did they come out? Status quo,” McKean said, referring to the same 41-24 Democrat-to-Republican split in the House after last week’s elections. “That tells me a lot about the voters of this state. We hear all this talk about how blue Colorado might be getting. I don’t believe it for a second. Colorado did not fall victim to $6 million of advertising.”
Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, said too many Republican lawmakers went public with their criticisms of others in the GOP caucus, and that shouldn’t happen.
“One of the reasons we are divided is because of situations like that, where the news media, those who don’t want us to win, those who don’t want us to be successful, start going to the various groups in our caucus, factions in our caucus to start getting us to bad-mouth each other,” Williams told his Republican colleagues.
“Everyone talks about unity, but ultimately we’re not going to get there unless we all agree on what the main mission is, and the main mission should be getting to 33 votes (a majority in the House),” Williams added. “If we’re not about that, if we’re all fighting over the scraps that the Democrats are leaving us at the dinner table, then there’s no hope for this state.”
Rich was selected to be the GOP caucus chair, putting her in a leadership role, albeit a minor one. That job requires her to lead the caucus when they meet as a group and help coordinate the overall message.
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, came close to an appointment to the powerful Joint Budget Committee, the six-member panel that drafts the state’s annual spending plan. That panel already has two others from the Western Slope, Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat whose district includes Delta County.