Tuesday’s election resulted in no changes in the people who represent the region in the Colorado Legislature.
All incumbent candidates easily won re-election, including Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Matt Soper, R-Delta. Both were running for their second two-year term in the Colorado House. Rich was running against Democrat Scott Beilfuss and Soper’s opponent was AliceMarie Slaven-Emond.
According to the latest results in those races, Rich won with nearly 64% of the vote compared to 33% for Beilfuss, with Green Party candidate Sierra Garcia picking up about 3%, and Soper received a decisive 74% over Slaven-Emond’s 26%.
Elsewhere, Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, defeated Democrat Colin Wilhelm 63% to 37% for House District 57 and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, easily handled Democrat Seth Cagin by a nearly identical margin in House District 58.
The only Democrat who represents part of the region, Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon, earned 61% over Republican Kim McGahey’s 39% in House District 61.
“I am committed to bipartisanship in tackling Colorado’s challenges and to making sure state government serves all of us,” McCluskie said.
The only local Colorado Senate race pitted incumbent Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, against Glenwood Springs Democrat Karl Hanlon in the heavily GOP Senate District 8. Still, only a portion of the ballots had been counted by press time, so it was too close to call.
The Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature, and Tuesday’s outcome didn’t change that. In fact, Democrats are expected pick up additional seats in both chambers. Exactly how many is not yet known because some races across the state were too close to call.
Currently, Democrats have a 41-24 majority in the 65-member House and a 20-15 lead in the Colorado Senate.
Dan Rubinstein had no difficulty winning his re-election for Mesa County district attorney. He didn’t have a challenger.