From left, Janice Rich, Republican candidate for State Senate District 7, debates Democratic candidate David Stahlke during a debate hosted by the Redlands Rotary Club at The Venue at Fischer’s Market on Friday.
If Rep. Janice Rich wins a seat in the Colorado Senate, she plans to re-introduce a bill to give school teachers a tax credit for using their own money to buy supplies for their students, the Grand Junction Republican said during a Redlands Rotary Club debate on Friday.
If her Democratic opponent, David Stahlke, wins the seat to replace term-limited GOP Sen. Ray Scott in Senate District 7, he would vote for Rich’s bill.
From water to transportation to affordable housing, the two candidates mostly agreed with each other on what each would do if elected to that district in November.
“Every bill that I have been a co-prime sponsor of except for one has passed both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support,” Rich said of her two terms in the Colorado House. “I believe those successes come from us working together. We have better policy when we work together.”
Stahlke, who moved to Grand Junction from Denver about six years ago, said his greatest skill is in listening to people. That way he can get new perspectives on what issues are important to voters.
He was somewhat taken aback, however, when one elder Rotarian asked how legislators could prevent more people from moving to the Grand Valley, particularly retirees. The more who come, the more the region changes a bit too much, the questioner said.
“I don’t think you can,” Stahlke said.
“Grand Junction is no longer a well-kept secret,” Rich agreed. “I don’t think there’s a way to not let people come here, to try to keep them out because the secret’s out.”
On affordable housing, both candidates said there is a great need for it but while Rich isn’t in favor of Proposition 123 that is on this year’s ballot, which would redirect surplus revenue that normally would be refunded under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, Stahlke is torn.
“On the one hand, I like the TABOR refund; I like the idea of getting the money back,” he said. “But I believe that some things can’t be done very well for a profit, and if you can’t do it for a profit then that means it calls upon government to do it. It’s that simple.”
Rich said the proposition isn’t needed because the state already allocates about $82 million a year to address affordable housing issues.