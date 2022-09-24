Senate Debate

David Tahlke, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 7 debate Janice Rich during a debate hosted by the Redlands Rotary Club at The Venue at Fischer’s Market on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

If Rep. Janice Rich wins a seat in the Colorado Senate, she plans to re-introduce a bill to give school teachers a tax credit for using their own money to buy supplies for their students, the Grand Junction Republican said during a Redlands Rotary Club debate on Friday.

If her Democratic opponent, David Stahlke, wins the seat to replace term-limited GOP Sen. Ray Scott in Senate District 7, he would vote for Rich’s bill.

Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel

From left, Janice Rich, Republican candidate for State Senate District 7, debates Democratic candidate David Stahlke during a debate hosted by the Redlands Rotary Club at The Venue at Fischer’s Market on Friday.