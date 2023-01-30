From left, Janice Rich, Republican candidate for State Senate District 7, debates Democratic candidate David Stahlke during a debate hosted by the Redlands Rotary Club at The Venue at Fischer’s Market on Friday.
For the second time in as many years, a bill introduced by Sen. Janice Rich to give teachers a small tax credit for spending their own money on such things as books, classroom supplies and computer equipment failed.
That measure, Senate Bill 30, died in the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee on a 3-2 party-line vote, with Democrats voting against the Grand Junction Republican’s bill.
The measure would have provided a tax credit to teachers who use their own money, but no more than $500 a year, and only for the next five years.
Citing a recent survey of teachers nationwide, Rich said nearly all found themselves having to use their own money to help them teach their students.
“It made little difference whether they taught in cities, suburbs or rural areas, or whether or not their students were poorer, virtually every public school teacher said they had used their own money for their classrooms,” Rich told the committee on Thursday. “This just a small, but important recognition for their sacrifice to teach in schools.”
Rich said that seven other states, whether they are predominantly controlled by Republicans or Democrats, have passed similar measures.
But Democrats said that while the measure isn’t a bad idea, it sends the wrong message, saying that the problem would best be dealt with by properly funding education.
“I want to make sure that we are also sending a message that we need to primarily make sure that we’re funding education at a high level so that this is no longer an issue for any of our schools, any of our kids, any of our teachers that they shouldn’t have to pay out of pocket,” said Sen. James Coleman, D-Denver, chairman of the committee. “Right now, they find themselves doing that because, in part, we’re not adequately funding our education system.”
Rich introduced a similar bill last year when she was still serving in the House. But while that bill did get unanimous approval by Democrats and Republicans in the House Finance Committee, it was never voted on in the Appropriations Committee, dying as a result.
Rich, who introduced this year’s bill with Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said she was disappointed in the committee’s vote.
“This simple bill would have kept more money in teachers’ pockets by offering a vital tax relief,” Rich said. “By killing this bill, Democrats are failing to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions teachers make to our society.”
While Rich lost that battle, she did share in a victory for another, unrelated bill in the past week, a measure to make permanent the Rural Opportunity Office in the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
The office, which is designed to help boost economic development in rural parts of the state, already exists, but it is set to expire later this year. The measure, SB6, would continue it indefinitely. It now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Rich introduced the bill along with three other Western Slope lawmakers: Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, and Reps. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango.