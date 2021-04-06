State Rep. Janice Rich will be running for the Colorado Senate next year.
At the same time, a Grand Junction businesswoman has announced plans to run for Rich’s House seat in 2022.
Although Rich, a Grand Junction Republican who is in the middle of her second term in the Colorado House, hasn’t officially launched her Senate bid, she has already created a campaign finance account with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
“I filed my candidate affidavit to run for the state Senate, District 7, earlier this year,” Rich said. “Because I am concentrating on the current legislative session representing District 55, I have not made a formal announcement.”
If she wins that seat, she would replace Sen. Ray Scott, a Grand Junction Republican who has held it for the past six years. Scott is term-limited and cannot run again.
Scott, meanwhile, plans to run again for Mesa County Commission, but this time in District 2, in which he does not live. He ran for District 1 in last year’s GOP primary, but lost to Cody Davis, who went on to win the seat.
Currently, two other Republicans are vying for that job: Bobbie Daniel, a Grand Junction resident, and Ken Brownlee, who is county assessor. Brownlee, too, is term-limited and cannot vie for that job again.
Daniel now serves on the Mesa County Citizen Review panel and is chair-elect of the Colorado Women’s Alliance, a statewide group that advocates for issues impacting women.
New to the political limelight who announced her plans Monday to replace Rich in House District 55 is Republican Nina Anderson, chief executive officer and president of Express Employment Professionals of Grand Junction and Montrose, a job she’s held since 2006. No one else has yet announced for that seat.
Meanwhile, one Democrat, AliceMarie Slaven-Emond, may try again for House District 54 against Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. Slaven-Emond ran last year against Soper, who plans to seek a third term, but lost overwhelmingly, gaining only about 25% of the vote. She hasn’t yet created a campaign finance account for that race.
It won’t be known how district lines will change until the Colorado Legislative Redistricting Commission redraws legislative boundaries later this year.
Those new boundaries could alter who qualifies for various seats because winning candidates must live in a district for at least a year before taking office.