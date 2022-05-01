Forty years ago today, western Colorado was riding high, and Pat O’Neill was a first-hand witness to it all, and a reaper of some of the rewards, as a partner in O’Leary’s Pub in Parachute.
The region was reveling in an oil shale boom. Big-name energy companies sought to crack the secret of how to profitably produce oil from the oil shale rock in northwest Colorado, home to the world’s richest reserves of oil shale. They’ve been estimated to hold as much as 1.5 trillion barrels of oil.
After helping start the Rifle Tribune newspaper as the shale frenzy was revving up and serving as its editor, O’Neill, then in his later 20s, opened his bar in a century-old building in Parachute. He used a Small Business Administration loan with an interest rate in the midteens in those days of high borrowing costs.
It seemed like a good enough investment at the time.
“I could smell that new car,” O’Neill, now 69, says with a laugh. “... We started out and people just poured in from day one. It was crazy.”
O’Leary’s had set up a side operation cashing patrons’ paychecks for a 1% fee so people didn’t have to drive to Rifle, and the nearest bank. A drawer served as a place for bikers and others to check weapons. On Sunday mornings, a Catholic priest had begun officiating Mass in the same establishment where a painting of a reclining nude woman presided over the bar.
People from around the nation were coming to western Colorado. At a time when places like the industrial Midwest were struggling, jobs for blue-collar workers were plentiful locally.
A 1980 “white paper” on oil shale released by Exxon projected a $500 billion investment in what was being referred to as “synthetic fuels,” with 150 oil shale plants being built over 20 or 30 years and six, mileslong strip mines being built under the most extreme scenario, Andrew Gulliford later wrote in his 1989 book, “Boomtown Blues.” Each mine would require 22,000 workers, and each plant 8,000, with oil production reaching 8 million barrels a day by 2010, Exxon said.
“Parachute as a town was supposed to be 10 times bigger,” said Gulliford this week. He’s now a history professor at Fort Lewis College. “They were really contemplating that Grand Junction would become half the size of Houston.”
The population of the Colorado River Valley was being projected to reach 1.5 million, Gulliford wrote in his book.
THE DAY AFTER
That was the state of play 40 years ago today. Then came the day after, Sunday, May 2, 1982. On that day Peter Chronis, a Denver Post oil and gas reporter, following up on a tip someone had provided to an editor, flew to Grand Junction and caught a ride to Parachute with his father, George, who had been a local resident.
In Parachute, Chronis ended up being the bearer of bad news.
O’Neill said the bar was closed, it being Sunday, but there was a party going on down by the Colorado River to celebrate completion of a phase of an oil shale project. Then Chronis showed up.
“You could spot him coming down the riverbank. He had a white shirt and tie on,” O’Neill remembers.
“He came up to me and said, ‘what do you think about Exxon pulling out?’” I was like, ‘excuse me? Is this April Fool’s?’ ”
But the date was May 2, not April 1, and it was a date that since has become better known as Black Sunday. It turned out that Exxon was ending what it called its Colony Project.
Overnight, even as people were continuing to arrive in droves in western Colorado, more than 2,000 people had lost their jobs, in what marked the start of oil shale’s bust.
Within days, people were heading the opposite direction, from the Western Slope rather than to it. In coming months and years, local real estate prices would nosedive, people including O’Neill would file for bankruptcy, banks would even close.
Even 40 years later, the memories of that time remain vivid. Some, such as O’Neill, found the rest of their lives to be shaped by their experiences of four decades ago.
People also continue to look back to that Sunday, and what preceded and followed it, for what lessons can be drawn as it pertains to the possibilities and perils associated with energy-based booms that all too often eventually go bust.
O’Neill remembers the people he’d interviewed while at the Rifle paper, characters coming to town to find work, many of them hungry and hurting after losing jobs in places like the industrial Midwest.
“Little did I know that a couple of years later my family would be in the same boat with them,” he said.
Exxon’s pullout came as a complete shock to O’Neill and many others, given that not only Exxon but other major players like Chevron, Occidental, Union Oil and Mobil were also going seemingly all-in on oil shale. So was the federal government.
According to Gulliford’s book, during the Carter administration Congress created the Synthetic Fuels Corp. and allocated $12 billion in seed money. That money was used in support of private development efforts.
It all came in response to the energy crisis of the 1970s, which highlighted America’s overreliance on oil imports. More recently, domestic oil production has seen a resurgence as energy companies have learned to drill into shale formations, then out horizontally along those formations, and then use hydraulic fracturing to free up oil and bring it to the surface.
But that’s what is known as shale oil development. The resource referred to locally as oil shale contains kerogen that companies during the boom were trying to produce oil from, typically via mining the shale and heating it through a process called retorting.
The trick always has been figuring out a way to do that at a cost low enough to make the oil commercially viable.
In retrospect, some of what was being envisioned by energy companies, and specifically Exxon, sounds audacious.
“They knew how much water it would take to make the oil shale industry viable,” Gulliford said of Exxon. “They suggested moving Missouri River water up and over the Continental Divide to get it to the Western Slope.”
He said Exxon’s white paper contained “so many extraordinary assumptions,” with engineers and technical experts describing what could be done if the political will existed. He views it as corporate hubris about a proposal with air-quality and water-consumption impacts.
“None of it made sense economically and ecologically. Then the (Exxon) board of directors bailed out,” he said.
The idea of Exxon killing its project seemed unfathomable during a time that O’Neill agreed had the feel of a gold boom. Fortune-seekers, and what he describes as “camp-followers” who were mere spectators of the boom, were drawn to the region. People were camping at abandoned homesites, getting kicked off farm lands, even living in the median strip of the two-lane highway that passed through the Parachute area before the four lanes of Interstate 70 were completed. Recreational vehicles arrived from Las Vegas, carrying women ready to offer workers services of the illegal variety.
Life at the bar was “like being in a combination of a drama and sit-com,” O’Neill said.
A constant flow of workers and others came through, including media to report on the oil shale frenzy.
Then, in the matter of a day, the boom was no more.
“Nobody had any sense whatsoever that this was coming,” said Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis of Exxon’s pullout.
A Glenwood Springs native, McInnis was an attorney at the time. He also was launching what turned out to be a successful campaign that year for election to the state House of Representatives, the beginning of a political career that eventually included Congress.
Gulliford, who at the time was teaching fourth-grade in Silt, and whose wife, Stephanie Moran, was teaching in Parachute, said Exxon simply shut its doors, leaving thousands out of work overnight.
“There were guys who never got to retrieve their lunch buckets and their jean jackets in their locker,” he said.
O’Neill said the news Chronis delivered left everyone stunned. O’Neill ran back to the bar, normally closed on Sundays except for Mass, and opened the doors.
“I knew where everyone would go to drown their sorrows,” he said. “... At first people were just kind of mumbling and whispering and kind of shaking their heads. The more they drank the angrier they got, and had fights.”
By late into the night he remembers “pretty much small riots” erupting around Parachute.
Chris Treese, who four weeks before had arrived from Denver to go to work for Union Oil as a socioeconomist, recalls that a hard rainstorm that night reportedly helped tamp down the misbehavior and keep things from worsening.
Chronis, 78, remembers his dad, who was retired after having once owned a bar in Grand Junction, buying a round of drinks for people at O’Leary’s to try to calm things down.
Exxon’s handling of the matter immediately, and for years afterwards, created a foul taste in people’s mouths that even shots of whiskey couldn’t wash down.
“They used to say, ‘look for the sign of the double cross,’ ” Chronis remembers, referencing the X’s in Exxon’s name.
“People of the Western Slope were not exactly thrilled with that,” he said of how the company handled the shutdown.
“... People had showed up there that day who had moved to Parachute with a promise of a job at the Colony Project and found out they were out of luck. It was one of the most terrible days you can imagine for the whole Western Slope. It just messed things up for thousands of people over there. People were hired, moved their families or came to Parachute on their own and found out there was no work.”
REPERCUSSIONS
McInnis said that after a couple of days of shock, “everybody started to rush to grab a chair before the music stopped.”
A lot of people and governments were overleveraged, borrowing money and making investments. It’s not that the investments were viewed as risk; even the bankers looked on them as being secure, safe bets, he said.
“There were smart investors that lost a lot of money, and the investment checked every box,” he said.
Chronis said some people packed up and bolted from new homes, in some cases having “left the door open and food on the table.”
Said Gulliford, “Within a week of the shutdown every single U-Haul on the Western Slope had been rented.”
There were rushes on banks by people wanting to withdraw money, he said. People were selling belongings like TVs and bedroom sets for a dime on the dollar.
McInnis was sent off by his law firm to study mechanics liens, and he specialized in that area for several years because of defaults. The bust years resulted in lots of litigation, he said.
He said an estate attorney told him about having trouble closing some estates because for a while people couldn’t give away the homes involved.
The ripple effects were far-reaching, McInnis said. He remembers dentists being impacted by the loss of Exxon workers because they had such good dental insurance. Everything from restaurants to funeral homes was affected.
“Nobody was in a safe harbor,” McInnis said.
The Grand Junction area was hard-hit. Gulliford said there were peach orchards where curbs and gutters had been installed for potential subdivisions.
A 30th anniversary Sentinel story about Black Sunday quoted Herb Bacon, a retired Grand Junction banker, who recounted how 15,000 people moved out of Grand Junction, with numerous foreclosures occurring, houses left empty and some banks and savings and loans collapsing.
Bacon, who died last year, said in the story that the United States Bank of Grand Junction, where he at that time was senior vice president, “survived, but it took several years to pull out of it.”
The bank later became part of Wells Fargo.
Said Gulliford, “There were business in Grand Junction that survived the Great Depression that did not survive the oil shale bust.”
McInnis, once a state lawmaker, was able to get some state loans to several Western Slope communities converted to grants, providing some measure of financial relief to them.
Gulliford said it was a time of economic depression echoed by personal depression, resulting in broken homes and families, and even suicides.
A FAMILY’S STRUGGLE
O’Neill can attest to the personal challenges. Business six months afterward was maybe half of what it had been. Humor served as a salve. People started calling Parachute “Poopchute,” which O’Neill said referred to the fact that “everything had gone to sh--,” so he had hats made bearing the name, and sold a bunch of them. The bar held a “Biggest Bust in Parachute Contest.” A rule requiring contestants to keep their shirts on hinted at the nature of it.
Eventually the bar’s days reached their end, after the landlord wouldn’t compromise on the rent, O’Neill said. The bar marked the occasion with a wake featuring a guy in a coffin, then O’Neill went back to work as editor at the Rifle Tribune.
To mark the first anniversary of the bust, he set up a picture for the paper with people in downtown Rifle gathered around a sign saying, “You Can’t Put A Good Town Down!.” The picture also later graced the cover of Gulliford’s book.
But not everyone who gathered for that picture stuck around. O’Neill, who was part of that gathering but isn’t pictured in the cropped photo, eventually didn’t see a place for himself anymore.
O’Neill had come out west in the late 1970s with his wife Julie and their children. But O’Neill eventually quit his job at the paper, which afterward went out of business, as had the bank he had patronized in Rifle.
His family has deep roots in Kansas City, so he headed back there with his family. Things were touch-and-go at first, and O’Neill remembers at one point being stiffed for a big amount of money on an advertising bill at the time of the national savings and loan crisis. It was a low point, and the idea of suicide crossed his mind.
But he stuck with the business, which has become a successful public relations/marketing/events firm that his daughter runs since his retirement.
He has written four books, and he and his wife have made their home over the years in an Irish Catholic neighborhood where they know lots of people. They’ve ingrained themselves in the social and civic life of the city, he said.
“As much as I thought the world was ending on May 2 (1982) it actually opened up a new world,” O’Neill said.
He and his wife had a place to fall back on, but many harmed by the bust were rootless and didn’t have that, he said.
“I can’t imagine how they recovered, if they ever did.”
Something Gulliford was glad to see happen afterward was a federal law later in the 1980s known as the WARN Act, which requires companies to give workers advance notice in many cases of plant closings and mass layoffs.
He thinks a lesson of that difficult Sunday is that governments such as county commissioners need to require projects like Exxon’s to include exit plans to help governments, staff and infrastructure construction with growth, but are left vulnerable when companies leave town.
Communities did everything from boosting police forces to expanding hospitals to investing in sewer projects during the oil shale boom.
Gulliford said when Exxon left, “everyone else was still in growth mode, so it was very disruptive.”
That day also drove home the boom-and-bust nature of energy development. O’Neill remembers old-timers telling him the early 1980s boom wouldn’t last; that busts had happened before.
The region boomed and busted more recently when natural gas development soared, only to start declining precipitously in late 2008. The impacts were less abrupt, though, with drilling continuing today and thousands of local wells still producing, helping support a workforce and the tax base.
McInnis remembers a speaker in Rifle afterward suggesting that Rifle rename streets for guns, such as “Colt 45 Street,” as part of a new tourism push. But he points to how beneficial the oil and gas industry is economically to the region.
“It’s amazing in Mesa County what property taxes just a pipeline pays,” he said.
But Gulliford said that when it comes to oil and gas development, the lack of exit plans has resulted in abandoned wells across the West, with nobody around to clean them up.
It has been joked locally that commercially viable oil shale development in Colorado is just 10 years away — and always will be. With the shift away from fossil fuels, the industry’s prospects seem even dimmer these days, in a region where the hopes of making a buck off oil shale, and efforts to accomplish that, date back more than a century.
Chronis thinks back to the early 1960s when his dad came to Grand Junction and opened his bar.
“The first thing I heard in ‘62 in my dad’s bar was, ‘you think this is something, wait till the shale comes in.’ I guess they’re still waiting.”
As for O’Neill, he looks back to both the boom, and bust, with a certain appreciation for the whole experience.
“It was magical and it was a pivotal moment in our lives. It shaped our lives in a good way, ultimately.”
Editor’s note: Given the references to suicide in this story, The Daily Sentinel reminds readers that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), connects callers to a certified crisis center near where the call is placed.