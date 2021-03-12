Rick Taggart, who is running for the Grand Junction City Council in District A, touts the accomplishments made by the current council, which he is a part of, but says his work is not done.
Taggart pointed to successful ballot measures approved by voters during his tenure that he said has led to investments in public safety, transportation, parks and cultural infrastructure. He also said the council during his time has supported Colorado Mesa University with aid for academic programs and scholarships for local students.
“My job is not done, however, and that is why I am running for re-election,” Taggart said. “I am committed to helping our city recover from this terrible pandemic. At the same time, I want to continue to work furthering the diversification of our economy and implementing plans and infrastructure to enhance and protect our quality of life.”
Taggart moved to Grand Junction in the 1980s to work as CEO, chairman and co-Owner of Marmot Mountain Works, a young, dynamic outdoor company at the time. He went on to work in leadership roles at The Timberland Company and Swiss Army Brands. He currently works as an instructor at Colorado Mesa University
“I am an avid outdoorsman, runner, and competitive cyclist,” Taggart said. “I fell in love with this area years ago and while my corporate career has taken me away from the valley at times, my wife Deanna and I have made Grand Junction our home for over 30 years. Deanna and I have four wonderful children, three of them residing in the Grand Valley.”
The current council has approved around $2 million in aid for businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taggart said. Going forward, he said he would listen to the business community and be ready to step in if they need further aid.
“We are fortunate to have strong economic partners that can provide critical input on the needs of businesses and nonprofits,” Taggart said.
Taggart said the next council should continue work to diversify the city’s economy. He pointed to statistics that show Grand Junction wages lagging behind the state average and that nearly 20% of the population earns an income below the poverty line.
“To accomplish this, we need to continue to provide funding for our economic partners,” Taggart said. “We also need to partner with District 51 and Colorado Mesa University — including the Western Colorado Community College — to assist in the education and development of our workforce.”
One way the city has gone about encouraging development is through the purchase of certain blighted properties near the downtown area. Taggart said he is supportive of this practice in limited circumstances. He pointed to the purchase of the property at Fourth Street and Ute Avenue as a good example. That property is being granted to Catholic Outreach, which plans to develop housing for the homeless there.
“I support the purchasing of abandoned blighted properties under special circumstances,” Taggart said. “If the city can assist a nonprofit (in the current case Catholic Outreach) to significantly leverage the city’s grant to provide a critical service to the community, this is a cost-effective use of taxpayer funds.”
While Taggart said the current council has accomplished a lot, he said at times he has disagreed with decisions it has made. However, he said he respects the decisions of the majority and felt it would be disrespectful of the council to relitigate past decisions.
One issue that the next council will potentially have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of marijuana businesses will be allowed.
Taggart said the next City Council will need to do extensive research on how other communities have regulated marijuana businesses and listen to feedback from the community on what they would support.
“I would hope that by conducting significant research, communicating the results of this work, and listening to community input this would reassure our citizens that we would be employing the best practices for restrictions/regulations on marijuana if the ballot measure passes,” Taggart said.