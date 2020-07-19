Each summer, a group of nearly two dozen bikers rides across the country from Eugene, Oregon, to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia near Washington, D.C.
The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride takes a different route each year to give its members, a mix of military veterans and patriotic citizens, different views and experiences. This year’s route included a stop in Grand Junction.
The 11th annual ride made its way through the Grand Valley on Thursday evening. Riders ate and slept at the Grand Junction Elks Lodge 575, where they also honored two local
Gold Star families.
“I started this 10 years ago in our home state of Oregon,” said Warren Williamson, the organization’s executive director. “We started by honoring Oregon’s fallen service members for the first four years, but we wanted to do more, so we created the cross-country ride. This allows us to go to different parts of the country every single year, from the Northeast to the South through Los Angeles up to the Northwest. We’re just going to keep doing it as long as there’s families to honor.”
The two local families honored were those of Marine Lance Cpl. Chad Maynard and Army Pfc. Jeffrey Avery. Both men lost their lives while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Maynard, a Montrose native, died June 15, 2005. Avery, who was raised in the Colorado Springs area and whose father and stepmother live in Grand Junction, died April 23, 2007. Both men were 19 when they died.
When the group of bikers rolled into the parking lot of the Elks Lodge — the lead biker carried a torch, as is the group’s custom — both families felt the respect for their sons.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Rick Avery, Jeffrey Avery’s father. “I grew up during the Vietnam age, and the guys who came back from Vietnam got nothing except spit on. Now, even Vietnam vets are getting respected. At times, it’s pretty hard to go through this. It’s touching to see it happen.”
“It’s amazing to know that people are still making sure that he’s remembered,” added Rebecca Maynard, Chad Maynard’s wife. “It blesses our hearts very much.”
Inside the lodge, the families and bikers were treated to a meal of spaghetti and lasagna. They were also treated to a brief bagpipe performance by Jene Robertson, a member of the Elks Club.
Williamson later presented each family with a plaque and a painted portrait of their son.
The food was prepared and served by Grand Junction’s chapter of Blue Star Mothers, an organization of mothers whose children are actively serving in the military.
“This is great,” said Cheryl Masters, whose son is serving in the Navy. “This is also part of what our organization is. It’s about helping with veterans and Gold Star families because our kids are going to be veterans when they get out.”
Throughout the nationwide ride, the bikers often stop at houses of Gold Star families for similar ceremonies honoring the fallen.
In fact, the group visited two families in Utah on Thursday while on their way to the Western Slope.
“We had a visit this morning in Clearfield, Utah. When we pulled up to their home, they had a lot of people there and flags everywhere,” Williamson said.
“The moment we pulled up, you could see the tears in their eyes. The first thing they always tell you is that they think people forgot. When we show up, they know we haven’t. That’s why we do this. That feeling of making a difference really drives us all.”
However, COVID-19 added hurdles to this year’s ride.
Bikers conform to each state’s regulation regarding masks. Williamson emphasized that the group respects and abides by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards.
Despite some pressure from the public, they never considered canceling this year’s ride.
“I think our country needs this right now,” Williamson said.
“I have no doubt that we’re doing the right thing. We’ve been told not to do this ride because it’s not safe, by the public, not by officials, but we think, right now, with all the protests that are going on and everything like that, this is the best time to do this to make sure people across the country know that there are good people in this country. There are still incredible patriots who believe that our country is good.”
The group left Eugene on July 12 and plans to arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 2, after making its way through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.