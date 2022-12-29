palisade plunge

A sign directs bicyclists on the Palisade Plunge trail near Shirttail Point on Grand Mesa.

 Barton Glasser

The Western Slope’s premier new mountain bike trail experienced its first full open season in 2022, a season that was positive in terms of economic impact but also fraught with danger.

The Palisade Plunge, which was completed in summer, 2021, includes 31.6 miles of singletrack starting at the Mesa Top Trailhead on top of the Grand Mesa, winding its way to Shirttail Point and down Otto’s Wall, and then down the rest of the Mesa to Palisade. In total the trail has 6,000 feet of descending and 1,700 feet of climbing.