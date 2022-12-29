The Western Slope’s premier new mountain bike trail experienced its first full open season in 2022, a season that was positive in terms of economic impact but also fraught with danger.
The Palisade Plunge, which was completed in summer, 2021, includes 31.6 miles of singletrack starting at the Mesa Top Trailhead on top of the Grand Mesa, winding its way to Shirttail Point and down Otto’s Wall, and then down the rest of the Mesa to Palisade. In total the trail has 6,000 feet of descending and 1,700 feet of climbing.
The trail is the culmination of a 10-year effort among multiple agencies.
Scott Winans, a partner in Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade and former president of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Biking Association, told the Daily Sentinel this summer local businesses have seen positive economic impacts from the trail, but the trail’s length and difficulty could be too much for some riders.
“The commitment that you’re making, we want people to know the character of the trail is fairly demanding,” Winans said.
Jeffrey Higgins, a 53-year-old Colorado Springs man, died while riding the Plunge in June after being found around mile 28 of the trail by a group of mountain bikers.
Higgins, as well as the group of riders who found him, had run out of water, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Winans said there is a group working with Higgins’s family to improve safety on the trail.
Most rescues on the Plunge happen because of dehydration, minor injuries and medical issues, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rich Acree, and the remoteness of the trail can make rescuing people tricky.
“You’re at your own risk, at your own peril,” Acree said. “You really are.”
The Sheriff’s Office advises riders to carry 2.5 gallons of water per person and be mindful of high temperatures.
Shuttles for the Plunge are available from Rapid Creek Cycles and from Powderhorn Mountain Resort. Riders also have the option of riding the Plunge to Powderhorn, a 17-mile ride from the Mesa Top Trailhead that hooks a right off the Palisade Plunge trail to the Deep Creek Trail, and ends with the Powderhorn bike park.