Ridgway State Park is one of four entities that have been selected to participate in the Colorado Dark Sky Certification Mentor Program, which was made possible by state legislation that became law in May.
The program is being administered by the Colorado Tourism Office and the International Dark-sky Association Colorado Chapter, or IDA-Colorado.
It “seeks to advance strategies that help tourism partners across the state achieve International Dark Sky Place ... certification and enhance Colorado’s visitor experience,” according to a news release from the tourism office.
Also selected to participate were Friends of Brown Canyon, San Luis Valley Great Outdoors on behalf of the Sangre de Cristo Dark Sky Reserve, and Visit Durango on behalf of the city of Durango.
Each participating organization in the program will receive 50 hours of free consulting from IDA-Colorado to implement activities that reduce light pollution and protect access to Colorado’s night skies.
“Successful implementation will increase Ridgway State Park’s competitive edge as a destination and provide a wealth of benefits for surrounding communities,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release.
It said that through the program, Ridgway State Park hopes to join Jackson Lake State Park as Colorado state parks that have achieved dark-sky certification.
Ridgway State Park is looking to bolster the dark-sky status of a region where Naturita, Norwood, Nucla and Ridgway already are dark-sky-certified communities.
Colorado currently is home to 15 International Dark-Sky Association designations, including three national parks.
Ridgway State Park Senior Ranger Erin Vogel said in the Parks and Wildlife release, “We are elated to be part of the mentorship program because the application to become Dark Sky certified takes between one to three years. The application is an in-depth report that addresses lighting upgrades to conserve the dark sky qualities in an area. This can be extremely expensive, so securing funding will be the next hurdle we tackle.”
State Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, who has been selected by Democrats to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives next year, said in a statement, “The legislation we passed to create the (Colorado Tourism Office) Dark Sky Certification Mentor Program will help communities to preserve ecosystems, boost sustainable tourism and protect our beautiful night skies. Working together, Colorado destinations will protect our Milky Way views, while enhancing the visitor experience for years to come.”