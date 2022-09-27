A Rifle man shot by police on Saturday was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment, according to Rifle Police.
Rifle police responded to the 400 Block of Munro Avenue Saturday for a report of a family disturbance, according to Rifle Police.
A Rifle man shot by police on Saturday was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment, according to Rifle Police.
Rifle police responded to the 400 Block of Munro Avenue Saturday for a report of a family disturbance, according to Rifle Police.
According to police, the caller mentioned a 28-year-old male with a handgun.
Police said the male, whose identity has not been released, reached into his waistband for the gun when he was shot by two officers.
The man was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. According to Rifle police, the man's condition was reported as stable.
No officers were injured, and there is no threat to the community, according to police.
Police shootings are investigated for criminal charges by the Critical Incident Response Team, made up of other area law enforcement organizations and the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
'MOST WANTED'
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men on unrelated assault charges.
Kevin Risley Jr., 32, and Kevin North, 35, are listed as "most wanted" on the Sheriff's Office's website.
Risley is wanted for second degree assault, and North is wanted for second degree assault, third degree assault and failure to comply, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about either subject is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office on-emergency dispatch at (970) 242-6707.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06:35 AM
Sunset: 07:02:56 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:07:31 AM
Sunset: 07:01:19 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:08:28 AM
Sunset: 06:59:43 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:09:24 AM
Sunset: 06:58:06 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:10:21 AM
Sunset: 06:56:31 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:11:18 AM
Sunset: 06:54:55 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM
Sunset: 06:53:20 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.