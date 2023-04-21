A Rifle man and registered sex offender once convicted for having numerous internet photos and videos of underaged children won himself a new trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
That man, Tony Lee Bergman Jr., had been convicted on three counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in 2019. A three-judge panel of the court ruled that he should get a new trial because District Judge John Neiley erred when he allowed Bergman’s defense lawyer to withdraw from the case, and then forced Bergman to defend himself (pro se) against his wishes.
According to the ruling, Bergman tried several times to replace his attorney, but had difficulty finding one to take his case.
When he did, Bergman asked for another continuance in the case, but Neiley rejected it “effectively forcing Bergman to represent himself at trial,” Judge Jerry Jones wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Neeti Pawar and David Yun.
Neiley told Bergman that if the public defender’s office could not assign him a new attorney, he would have to find one elsewhere or defend himself.
“But Bergman and defense counsel had already made clear that Bergman intended to ask for a continuance if he needed to find new counsel, and the court didn’t make it clear that Bergman would be forced to proceed pro se if he couldn’t find counsel in time,” Jones wrote.
“Finally, the court didn’t make clear to Bergman the consequences of granting the motion to withdraw and didn’t give him the choice between keeping defense counsel or waiving his right to counsel and proceeding pro se,” he added. “Thus, the court violated Bergman’s right to counsel of choice, leaving us no choice but to vacate Bergman’s judgment of conviction and remand the case for a new trial.”