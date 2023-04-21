A Rifle man and registered sex offender once convicted for having numerous internet photos and videos of underaged children won himself a new trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

That man, Tony Lee Bergman Jr., had been convicted on three counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in 2019. A three-judge panel of the court ruled that he should get a new trial because District Judge John Neiley erred when he allowed Bergman’s defense lawyer to withdraw from the case, and then forced Bergman to defend himself (pro se) against his wishes.

