Members of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office gather at an apartment complex near Patterson Road and Norther Way on Monday following the apprehension of a Garfield County shooting suspect. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Garfield County Jail.
Dale Shrull
A juvenile suspect in a shooting in Rifle Sunday morning that left one dead was arrested Monday morning in Grand Junction.
Law enforcement had been searching for D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, of Rifle, after police said he shot an 18-year-old man while both were attending a quinceañera party outside of Rifle, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Garfield County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect following the shooting.
The male victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
No further information is available about Dominguez-Lopez because he is a juvenile, Garfield County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Walt Stowe said. The Sheriff's Office previously said Dominguez-Lopez was considered "armed and dangerous."
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office's major offender task force and crime reduction unit, as well as the U.S. Marshal's Service, worked with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office to find Dominguez-Lopez on Monday morning, according to MCSO Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky.
Through the course of the investigation, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office discovered an apartment near Patterson Road and Northern Way Monday that was associated with Dominguez-Lopez, Terlecky said.
Deputies arrived on scene at about 9 45 a.m. Monday, Terlecky said, and took Dominguez-Lopez into custody without incident after he exited the apartment and got into a car.
Dominguez-Lopez was transported to Garfield County following his arrest.