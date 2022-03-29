Local artist Pavia Justinian lives just a quarter-mile down the road from Rim Rock Elementary School in Fruita.
Every day, when she passes the school, she’ll see her work, prominently displayed upon the school for years to come.
Justinian led the designing process of and collaborated with students on a mural to grace the brick wall next to the school’s main entrance. That mural was unveiled in a ceremony Monday afternoon, with all of the students in attendance along with District 51 Assistant Superintendent and future Superintendent Brian Hill.
The mural featured six panels depicting the school’s mascot, a lynx, climbing in Colorado National Monument against the backdrop of a starry night.
“The lynx represents each and every one of the students in their journey as they learn and grow in the school,” Justinian said.
“I did the overarching design, but with feedback from the kids. I think the school essentially did a survey of the community, asking them what things they associate with Rim Rock, and overwhelmingly, it was the lynx, their school mascot. And, of course, it’s called Rim Rock Elementary, so I thought including part of the monument and the Rim Rock in there would be cool.”
After the idea for the mural was in place, Justinian designed the framework of the mural. However, the mural’s brush strokes are from many different people, including students from kindergarten through fifth grade, parents and staff members.
“I just thought it would be so cool to be able to do a mural with kids in my community,” Justinian said.
District 51 Visual Arts Coordinator Tracy LeFebre said that the idea for a mural was born out of the district’s lack of regular art instructions in elementary schools. The district does have a volunteer program, Art Heritage, but only six lessons a year are provided.
The mural was a way for the kids to get creative. It was also a public display of school pride after a turbulent few years.
“Mrs. (Sharon) Kallus, the principal here, wanted her students to have more art, and she also wanted a project that would bring the community back together,” LeFebre said.
“They lost a lot of students and teachers when Monument Ridge was built, and then COVID hit and they never really had a chance to say goodbye to them and then we welcomed parents back in, so they wanted something that would bring everybody back together. This was a community effort, staff, students and parents.”
The school received a Colorado Arts Partnership grant courtesy of Think 360 Arts, funded by Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment for the Arts, that went toward the mural.
This isn’t Justinian’s first mural at a D51 school. She also designed the mural that was unveiled at New Emerson School in the spring of 2020.