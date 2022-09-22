The beauty of Colorado National Monument is one of the draws of the Rim Rock Marathon, which has been held on Saturdays but will move to Sunday, Nov. 6, this year. The decision to make the change was based on a couple of factors, including keeping people in town longer, making it easier on traffic and because Sunday is after daylight savings begins so the race won’t have to start in the dark.
With its rocky, winding trails, the Grand Valley has drawn the running community to the region for decades, with one of the biggest lures to runners being the popular Rim Rock Marathon and Half Marathon.
The marathon and half marathon take place on Colorado National Monument, making it as challenging as it is scenic.
Historically, the race has fallen on a Saturday, though this year, the race will be taking place on Nov. 6, a Sunday.
Ben Snyder, the executive director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, said that the Sunday date was a meticulous choice on his part.
“I knew that many, probably most, marathons are on Sunday rather than Saturday,” Snyder said. “I decided to make the change based on a couple of factors including keeping people in town longer, easier on Colorado National Monument traffic, and maybe the biggest, Sunday is after daylight savings so the race won’t have to start in the dark and will be less of a temperature change for the runners.”
Snyder added that he and his team don’t expect any negative impact because of the date change, saying that it could potentially increase registration for the race.
The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission has reported that the marathon and half marathon are currently on pace to meet last year’s registration, which hosted 425 runners in 2021.
“This first started as a shorter race from entrance to entrance of Colorado National Monument, but eventually became a full marathon,” board member of the Mesa Monument Striders Tom Ela said.
The opportunity to run either the full marathon or just half of it draws in a wider variety of runners, according to Ela.
Ela describes the route as gorgeous, especially in the fall, but no less difficult.
“It’s quite the climb, followed by a long descent. That’s attractive for some, but not for others,” Ela said. “The run attracts a lot of locals. It’s a great opportunity and end of season wrap up for a lot of runners.”
Snyder echoed this sentiment.
“The marathon is extremely difficult as it climbs up and over Colorado National Monument. The half marathon is much friendlier with the majority being downhill or flat. We are able to brand this as one of the most scenic marathons or half marathons people can participate in because of the views offered from Colorado National Monument.
“We have tried to build the race atmosphere to make the run an enjoyable experience, or at least as enjoyable as we can make running a marathon or half marathon,” Snyder added. “The atmosphere of the race plays a big part but really, it’s the beauty of the area that helps make this race so popular.”