110218 RimRockMarathon 02.jpg
Buy Now

Daily Sentinel file photo

The beauty of Colorado National Monument is one of the draws of the Rim Rock Marathon, which has been held on Saturdays but will move to Sunday, Nov. 6, this year. The decision to make the change was based on a couple of factors, including keeping people in town longer, making it easier on traffic and because Sunday is after daylight savings begins so the race won’t have to start in the dark.

With its rocky, winding trails, the Grand Valley has drawn the running community to the region for decades, with one of the biggest lures to runners being the popular Rim Rock Marathon and Half Marathon.

The marathon and half marathon take place on Colorado National Monument, making it as challenging as it is scenic.