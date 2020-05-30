The cowboys are ready to rope and ride.
The Rim Rock Rodeo opens Tuesday night in Fruita, and like everything else, will look a little different this year.
Rodeo officials are abiding by Mesa County guidelines as well as those from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Tuesday’s rodeo will be limited to 150 spectators, well under the 1,200-1,500 capacity. The cap is 175 people for large venues under Phase 2 of Mesa County’s reopening plan.
“We’re just going to keep it low-key and keep everybody social distancing,” said Jerry Berentis, one of the rodeo directors.
His son, Brice, said sections of the grandstands will be marked off for no seating, and hand sanitizers will be at the entrance to the grandstands and throughout the seating and concession areas. The grandstands and chutes will be sanitized before Tuesday’s event and after the rodeo each week — weed sprayers will come in handy to clean bleachers and the chute rails.
They’re recommending fans wear face masks, keep groups sitting together to 10 or fewer and not congregate in any area. Those with underlying conditions or concerns about crowds are asked to stay home.
Contestants will be screened before they can compete and must wear face masks before and after their rides. The number of people allowed in the chute area (who will also be required to wear masks) will be kept to a minimum. The PRCA sent rodeo organizers a detailed 30-page guide to running events under COVID-19 restrictions.
“A lot of this is going to depend on people being responsible,” Brice Berentis said.
The ability to have even a limited number of fans in the stands is critical to the survival of the rodeo, which is in its 27th season.
“You lose money and you lose the atmosphere (without fans),” Jerry Berentis said.
All of the sponsors are on board, said Joe Carr, who is in charge of advertising. They’ve kept the buzz about opening next week to a minimum, simply to try to keep the crowd small, but once they reach 150 fans, they’ll have to turn others away.
“Our sponsors are 100% behind us,” Carr said. “They are absolutely ready. Without the local businesses that support us, even some of them have been shut down, they’re super excited.”
As tradition has it, the rodeo opens with mutton busting at 7 p.m., with the grand entry starting at 7:30.
The Rim Rock is the first rodeo in Colorado to open, which is a good sign for the area, but also comes with some challenges.
“We don’t have anybody to go back to and say, ‘How did it go and what did you do?’ ’’ Brice Berentis said.
“They’re looking to us,” Carr added.
After Tuesday’s rodeo, they’ll examine the operation and make adjustments as needed before the next week’s event.
“This first one will be a learning experience,” Brice said. “We’re going to have to do this first one and take a look at how everything went and what happened and prepare for the next one so we can meet that criteria.”
Some contestants have had questions about changes that will be in place, but, Brice Berentis said, they’re eager to compete again.
Because the Rim Rock is a local rodeo, they’re confident they can run a safe event, especially since Mesa County’s infection rate has been low (53 confirmed cases, no deaths). The county announced one new case last Saturday, with an onset date of May 14.
“The thing we want to stress, we’re an outdoor event and the more news we get, the outdoor events (have) very low possibilities (of spreading the virus),” Jerry Berentis said.
“And we’re a local event,” his son added. “Mesa County has not had a diagnosed case (previously) since April 28, zero hospitalizations. My wife’s a nurse and every surgery, they’re testing everybody. All the tests you see out there, they’re not getting any cases. We feel pretty confident we’re putting on a safe event.”
Jerry Berentis has been in the rodeo business 40 years, and the organizers will make the necessary adjustments to keep the Rim Rock Rodeo going. With so many events canceled the past three months, they’re hoping the return of the rodeo is one more step back to normal for the county.
“This has been going on for 27 years and it’s a tradition in our community,” Jerry Berentis said. “We want to continue the tradition.”