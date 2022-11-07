Rim Rock runners keep their eyes on family — and prizes

The Rim Rock Marathon runners run up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning. The Alpine Bank Rim Rock Marathon, and ifor the first time a 13.1-mile race distance. Winding over the Colorado National Monument from Grand Junction to Fruita. Proceeds from the marathon benefit Colorado Mesa University’s Track & Field and Cross Country student athlete scholarships and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
The most brutal part of the Rim Rock Marathon, for Lindsay Stansfield, is going downhill.
It “smokes your legs,” she said, catching her breath after completing the full marathon in 3 hours, 48 minutes, 38.9 seconds to be the first woman to cross the finish line in Sunday’s 26.2-mile race. The pounding at that descent easily fatigues your legs, she said. And once you’re done with that, you still have another five miles before you’re done.
“I was thinking about my daughter and setting a good example for her about not being a quitter,” Stansfield said as she passed a glance to her young daughter, who shyly hid behind her mom’s leg. “I hope she’ll be a runner because, when she’s old enough, I’d love to run the Boston Marathon with her. I actually ran that when I was 16 weeks pregnant with her.”
Stansfield and her husband are from Parker but moved to Grand Junction about four years ago for the outdoor community and to get away from the hectic city life.
This is the first year Stansfield has run the Rim Rock and the race stuck out to the experienced runner.
“The scenery is spectacular,” she said. “I came around a corner and just sitting on the ground were big horned sheep. There’s no marathon or run that I can think of where you see something like that.”
Stansfield was the fourth full-marathon runner to cross the finish line. Like the second and third, she was a far cry from the top finisher.
Max Robinson is now 4 for 4 in winning the Rim Rock Marathon. He finished Sunday’s race in 2 hours, 50 minutes, 36.5 seconds — second-place finisher Bryan Baroffio didn’t clock in until nearly 53 minutes later. Robinson’s time was about two minutes slower than his winning time last year.
“I think the course really plays to my strengths. I’m a good climber and I’m not a great descender on trails,” Robinson said. “They always have good prizes and that’s what keeps me coming back. I got free pairs of shoes my first two years and this last year, I got $500.”
Robinson is from West Plains, Missouri, a town of about 12,000 people near the Arkansas border.
He started running at 12 years old to lose weight and quickly became hooked.
“I started by doing loops around my house … Then I did cross country in high school and college,” Robinson said. “I always wanted to see how much further I could go, how much further I could go. It became an addiction very quickly. And I’m competitive, so it helps.”
Robinson moved to Grand Junction in 2017. He applied to just about any and every PE teacher opening in the state he could find. It didn’t matter too much where, he just wanted to be able to run in the Centennial State. Now, he teaches at Redlands Middle School.
He was one of about 215 runners in Sunday’s competition, which was sponsored by Alpine Bank this year, down significantly from the 400-plus participants in 2021. Ben Snyder, executive director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, said organizers are unsure about the the drop in participation and could only speculate.
He said, in part, that they expected more last-minute registrations and that marketing can improve for next year. The race was also moved from Saturday to Sunday, but Snyder doesn’t think that played a role.
Other top-five finishers in the full marathon were Jonathan Harder in third with a time of 3:45:18 and Andy Pyka in fifth with a time of 3:57:29.3. The second woman to finish the full marathon was Julia Lewis in 3:59:12.5.
The half marathon was won by Watkins Fulk-Gray, who crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 13 minutes and 42.3 seconds. He finished 4 minutes, 10.8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Luis Osornio.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Colorado Mesa track and field program.
Every year, Robinson is shocked so few people run.
“I always feel this race should be so much bigger than it is. I don’t know if it’s a marketing thing or what but it has always disappointed me that more people don’t know about it,” Robinson said. “It’s a great race and it’s beautiful. People always talk about Moab and Sedona but if you get into the canyons here, you can run for three hours and not see anyone.”