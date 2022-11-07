Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Rim Rock runners keep their eyes on family — and prizes

The Rim Rock Marathon runners run up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning.

The most brutal part of the Rim Rock Marathon, for Lindsay Stansfield, is going downhill.

It “smokes your legs,” she said, catching her breath after completing the full marathon in 3 hours, 48 minutes, 38.9 seconds to be the first woman to cross the finish line in Sunday’s 26.2-mile race. The pounding at that descent easily fatigues your legs, she said. And once you’re done with that, you still have another five miles before you’re done.

The Rim Rock Marathon runners run up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning.
The Rim Rock Marathon men's runner Jim Haraway up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning.
The Rim Rock Marathon women's winner Lindsay Stansfield heads up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning. Stansfield was the first woman to finish the full marathon.
The Rim Rock Marathon runners start up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning.
The Rim Rock Marathon mens runner Andy Pyka up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning.
The Rim Rock Marathon men's winner Max Robinson starts up the east end of Colorado National Monument early Saturday morning. Robinson won the full marthon for the fourth time.

An error occurred