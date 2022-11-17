He’d only been on the bench for a little more than two years, but a few days after Rio Blanco County Judge Francis “Joe” Fennessy was overwhelmingly retained for the first time, he died of cancer last week. He was 71.
Fennessy, who county residents voted to retain in the Nov. 8 general election with 68% of the vote, died the following Friday after a long battle with cancer.
His performance review for that election gave him high marks for his integrity, judicial temperament and service to the legal profession.
“His commitment to his community, being willing to serve where no other qualified individuals were willing to step up, is particularly laudable,” the Commission on Judicial Performance for the 9th Judicial District said in its review of the judge.
While that review said Fennessy had some issues with running his courtroom, the commission still recommended he be retained.
“In the final analysis, the commission recognizes that Judge Fennessy came out of retirement to perform this challenging service to his community,” the panel wrote. “He was forthcoming about the challenges of the bench.”
Ironically, Fennessey would only have been allowed to serve as a judge for another year, because Colorado has a mandatory retirement age for judges, which is set at age 72.
Fennessy, who has a long history working in the legal profession, actually served in two roles, as a Rio Blanco County judge and as an associate county judge.
Both are part-time positions.
As a result, the 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission, which includes Rio Blanco, Garfield and Pitkin counties, now is accepting applications to replace both positions.
Under laws and rules governing such appointments, qualified candidates for both positions — one that works in Rangley, and the other in Meeker — aren’t required to have a law degree, but only a high school degree.
During this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, a new law was enacted that ended the requirement that the two judge positions are filled with someone who resided in Rangely or Meeker, but anywhere in the county.
The annual salary for each position is $35,181.
A graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law and with a University of Denver degree in law and taxation, Fennessy first moved to the county 40 years ago as a deputy district attorney, and later worked in private practice before being named by Gov. Jared Polis to the bench in 2020.