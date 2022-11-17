Rio Blanco County Judge Francis "Joe" Fennessy

He’d only been on the bench for a little more than two years, but a few days after Rio Blanco County Judge Francis “Joe” Fennessy was overwhelmingly retained for the first time, he died of cancer last week. He was 71.

Fennessy, who county residents voted to retain in the Nov. 8 general election with 68% of the vote, died the following Friday after a long battle with cancer.