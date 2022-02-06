A Meeker woman allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from a Rio Blanco County ranch where she worked has been found safe, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
The suspect is in custody.
Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, was arrested early Thursday morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he had the woman in a hotel room, police said. Police said he had multiple firearms when he was arrested.
The Cheyenne Police Department SWAT team arrested Beecher without incident, police said. He was charged with kidnapping and felony menacing, among other charges, and is being held without bail.
The woman, Amanda Edinger, has been reunited with her family, police said. Edinger has no prior connection to Beecher, police said, and why he traveled to the ranch in the first place is being investigated.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Rio Blanco County received a call about a truck trespassing at Bloomberg Ranch off County Road 17.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver had left on foot. At that time, Edinger was also reported missing.
Beecher and Edinger were seen leaving the area in a pickup truck, police said.
Police said Beecher took Edinger into the Denver area before traveling on to Cheyenne.
The Bloomberg Ranch is owned by former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
Officials said the Bloombergs were not present at the ranch at the time and were cooperating with investigators.
“We’re deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming law enforcement, the F.B.I. and other individuals for their swift and heroic action in this case in ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family,” a spokesperson for Michael Bloomberg said in a statement.
Bloomberg paid $44.79 million for the ranch in 2020, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.
The ranch, known as Westlands, comes with a 19,000-square-foot main house, a helipad, helicopter hangar, four-hole golf course, swimming pool, tennis court, guest cabins, and staff buildings.