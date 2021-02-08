With grant money from the state, the Plateau Valley School District 50 will expand its agriculture program with more welding and horticultural vocational opportunities for students.
The $283,000 grant was awarded through the Colorado Response, Innovation and Student Equity Education Fund and will be used to purchase welding equipment, such as a robotics arm and a metal worker machine, drones, a John Deere tractor and more to launch the new pathways program.
Plateau Valley School District 50 K-12 Principal Trevor Long is excited for the new opportunities the program will provide students.
“The money is earmarked to be used for the agriculture program, which is a high area of interest for our school,” he said.
The district plans to develop engaging educational opportunities that will connect students to career opportunities and certifications within the agricultural industry.
“They are going to be able to walk away with things that are real -- with certificates and the skills that they will be able to gain will be really valuable to them,” Long said.
The drone equipment was one of the highlights of the grant.
“These have always been areas the school has worked on; we just haven’t had the equipment. Now we do,” Long said. “We’ve studied drones and have had a drone or two in the building, but not where we can have multiple kids practice and train with them, so this will just help us be bigger and better.”
Students will spend the first year learning the basics of coding, crop sensor use, data analysis and equipment safety.
The second year will include certification in drone piloting, tractor safety and maintenance and comprehensive agriculture production.
Students will also grow and manage a plot of a crop of their choice with the available technology for the capstone project, according to the press release.
One of the goals of the program will be to teach students how to produce higher agricultural yields on less land with less water, fertilizer and pesticides.
Other areas of focus will be welding and horticultural and plant sciences.
Certification will be available in comprehensive plant sciences and second-year students will manage their own plots in the school land lab and sell crops at local farmers markets and to the local cafeteria. The program will be a two-year commitment.
RISE grants are awarded to fund high-needs school districts, charter schools and public institutions of higher education to address the impacts of COVID-19, close equity gaps and enhance operational efficiency in a manner that creates sustainable innovations that improve student learning.
Principal Long felt that Plateau Valley was awarded the grant because the district’s presentation targeted the need in the community and a need in the county for agriculture to be a focal point for jobs and the industry.
“Now we are putting the pieces together to present to the kids,” he said.
Long said he thought the new program would likely be offered to junior and senior high school students.
“There will opportunities for all students to use the equipment and the technology spread out to other classes. We expect a huge portion of the student population to be able to use it,” he said.