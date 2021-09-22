COVID-19 cases in Mesa County have been on the rise since early August, according to Mesa County Public Health, a rise which includes a disproportionate amount of young people and a bump in reinfections.
Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch said the rise in reinfections could be a sign of immunity caused by contracting COVID-19 starting to wear off.
Public Health has generally predicted immunity from infection would last 7-8 months, Busch said, and it has been that long since the county’s surge in infections.
According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, there have been 720 cases among fully vaccinated people in the county and 104 infections among those who have already had COVID.
At the beginning of August, Mesa County was seeing an average of about 30 cases per day, Busch said, and now the county is seeing about 55-70 cases per day.
There have been 921 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last two weeks in Mesa County, according to Public Health’s dashboard.
Public Health is preparing for cases to increase further as colder weather causes people to spend more time inside, where COVID-19 is more easily spread, Busch said.
Mesa County saw its highest incidence of COVID-19 cases last November, Busch said, and Public Health believes that was related to people moving indoors as the weather turned.
“As the anniversary of that comes up we’re monitoring it very closely,” Busch said.
COVID cases have been on the rise in Mesa County since the beginning of August, Busch said, which has been driven by increased cases in young people.
Busch said the increase in cases in those aged 0-19 is because that population has not developed as much immunity through vaccination and infection as other age groups.
According to the county dashboard, 22 Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools are listed as having active COVID-19 outbreaks.
Two schools, Dual Immersion Academy and Bookcliff Middle School, have 1.1% of students listed as COVID-positive. At 2%, masks are required for the entire school.
Although cases continue to rise in Mesa County, hospitalizations remain stable, with 23 Mesa County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 37 total COVID patients hospitalized.
According to the dashboard, 51% of Mesa County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46% are fully vaccinated.
Mesa County is currently offering third Pfizer shots to immunocompromised people and those age 65 and up, Busch said. Those wishing to set up an appointment can so so by calling (970) 248-6900.