A Grand Junction native, who started a software company valued in the hundreds of millions, is dead of an apparent suicide in Idaho.According to multiple media reports, Matthew Rissell, 46, died in his Eagle, Idaho home, and according to the Ada County Coroner's Office the death was ruled a suicide.An investigation is ongoing in the "shooting that left one person dead and another badly injured," an Eagle, Idaho sheriff's office news release said.The shooting is being investigated as an attempted murder/suicide.Law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired inside the home just after midnight. Rissell was deceased when law enforcement arrived.Rissell and the woman "were known to each other," but law enforcement did not provide further detail on the relationship.Initial information and evidence indicates Rissell shot the woman and then shot himself in the head, the news release said.Eagle, a suburb of Boise, is a community of around 30,000 residents.Rissell is the founder of TSheets, a time tracking and scheduling software company, which relocated to Idaho in 2006.Intuit, the software giant that owns QuickBooks and TurboTax, bought TSheets for $340 million in 2018.Rissell graduated from CMU in 1999 when it was still Mesa State College.Last year, he was recognized by CMU as a distinguished alumni at the university's football homecoming event.In 2019, Rissell spoke at the CMU's Entrepreneurship Day.