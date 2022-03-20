Mick Ritter is a Grand Junction guy running what he envisions being Grand Junction’s team.
The 32-year-old president of the Grand Junction Rockies is entering his third year in charge of the now-independent baseball team, one he hopes is a season without major change.
“Unfortunately the last two years, since the end of 2019 have not been very easy years to grow the team like we wanted it to, but now going forward, now that we know what the league is looking like, what the team is looking like and and what we can expect a year in year out,” Ritter said. “Now we can branch out more and and hit more parts of Grand Junction; we’ve got the Montrose, Delta, Rifle areas as well that we want to be able to reach out to.”
Growing up playing baseball in Grand Junction, Ritter was a fixture at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series each May, and he even attended some adult baseball league games that were played at Suplizio Field on summer weekends.
But he longed to have a team that had “Grand Junction” on its jerseys to cheer for all summer.
And though he might have dreamt of playing in the JUCO World Series in his hometown’s stadium one day, he never thought his job would take him to the ballpark every day.
“I would have never thought when I moved back to work here in 2014 that I would be in this position that I am now, it wasn’t really a thought, in my mind,” said Ritter, who started out as the food and beverage manager for the club in 2014, then became the assistant general manager two years later.
He was promoted to team president in 2019, but before his first game in charge, saw an entire season scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic on top of Major League Baseball taking over Minor League Baseball and eliminating affiliations at the Rookie Advanced and short-season Class A levels, which included Grand Junction and the Pioneer Baseball League.
The pandemic was more stressful than the MLB contraction, he said, because no season meant no revenue. The four-month baseball season pays for the other eight months, and even though there were no games, there were still bills that had to be paid.
“January, February, March is the time that we order all of our giveaway items, we’re planning our jersey auctions, we’re doing all those things,” he said. “We put a little bit of it on hold, but we did end up ordering some of the stuff that we needed to because baseballs, they take six months for those specialty baseballs. Yeah, I would say the pandemic was a little bit more stressful because we didn’t have any revenue that year and we weren’t expecting that to happen.”
An infielder on the baseball team, Ritter graduated from Central High School in 2008 and played baseball at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas, then went to Fontbonne University in St. Louis.
He readily admits he had no idea what he wanted to study when he got to college, and it wasn’t until his sophomore year, when he was looking at four-year schools, that he took the path that led him back home and kept him in the game. Fontbonne offered a degree in sports management, and once Ritter looked into what that degree entailed, he was all in.
“I mean, I love baseball, so what better way to stay in the sport than at least to get a degree in sports management? It’s still a business degree, but the emphasis is on sports,” he said. “Growing up playing baseball and sports my entire life led me to get a degree in sports.”
His office is steps away from Suplizio Field, and with the main grandstands under construction, he’s had a perfect view of the field the past few months instead of the back of the bleachers.
Having a full offseason to prepare for the summer of 2022 has allowed Ritter to get a better start on hiring a manager and getting players signed.
Bobby Jenks, who was GJ’s pitching coach last summer, will take over as manager, and the club has signed 19 players to contracts and are looking for another six to fill out the roster.
He and his staff have also had a full offseason to plan promotional nights, secure sponsorships and sell season tickets.
Also, they are now offering alternatives for fans who only want to go to a handful of games instead of a full 46-game home season.
“Even with our current season ticket holders, some have said, ‘We only came to 12 games last year, I don’t think we’re going to (renew).’ Well, OK, we’re offering a 10-game pack now,” Ritter said.
The punch card is good for any 10 home games, including opening day, July 4 or any of the Friday fireworks nights.
“For us, it allows them to choose a game and makes what we call, ‘butts in the seats.’ If the butts in the seats are happy, then they come back,” he said.
He’s cognizant of getting families to the ballpark, and this season, the team will partner with USA Baseball to conduct kids clinics, with GJ Rockies players and coaches getting involved to pique the interest of young ballplayers and, in turn, their parents.
That goes for his own children. Ritter and his wife, Tracy, have an 8-year-old son, Noah, and 6-year-old daughter, Maddie, and Tracy also has an 18-year-old son, Chase.
Away from the ballpark, Ritter stays busy with the family, but also loves to play golf, and Noah recently took up the sport.
This winter, Ritter has been coaching Noah’s youth basketball team, and the kids are learning how to ski.
“We took them skiing last weekend and it was Maddie’s first time,” he said. “She loved it, can’t wait to go back up again. I’m still sore from it.”
Minor league baseball is a migratory business for even front office workers, who often pull up stakes every three or four years as promotions come along, many hoping to eventually work for the MLB club.
Ritter is happy to have landed back home, and would love to see his kids grow up having a baseball team to watch in their hometown every summer, affiliated or independent.
“I want this to be Grand Junction’s team; we want to be the community of Grand Junction’s team,” he said.
“Being with the Rockies is great (the Monforts are part of GJ’s ownership group) but this is Grand Junction and we want to be a part of Grand Junction as much as we can. We want to be here forever.”