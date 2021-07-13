Rebar, concrete slabs and invasive species will be cleaned off the riverfront east of Las Colonias Park after the City Council voted to approve the project.
The council last week authorized spending $710,000 to clean up the riverfront, which is in front of a new residential development called the Eddy. Public Works Director Trent Prall said going in to clean out the debris from the area after the development is finished and a section of Riverfront Trail is installed in that area would be difficult.
“That new development does not plan to remediate this edge, but they will be required to construct the Riverfront Trail along their frontage,” Prall said. “City code does not require the developer to address the bank.”
The development is on the former Brady Trucking property and has a significant amount of concrete debris along the river. Some of the debris is also in the river itself and could pose a danger to watercraft in that section, Prall said.
“The proposed project would rehabilitate approximately 1,150 feet worth of the northern bank of the Colorado River upstream of the Orchard Mesa bike/ped bridge,” Prall said. “The design would be completed in house and we’re proposing city crews be utilized to remove the concrete rubble and restore the riverbank.”
The City Council had discussed the project at a previous work session. Council Member Abe Herman said at last week’s meeting that he had done extra research since then.
“Since then I have floated the river from Palisade to Grand Junction,” Herman said. “We’d gone out on a Father’s Day paddleboard and did Palisade to Corn Lake and I’ve also done Corn Lake to here. While there are a few small sections that have concrete like this on private property closer to Palisade they are short sections and this is a uniquely terrible part of our riverbank to be frank.”
The Mesa County Commissioners have waived the tipping fee for the city to dispose of the debris at the landfill Finance Director Jodi Welch said, with City Council’s approval, the project would use the general fund reserve to pay for the project. Currently the city estimates reserves will be at $31 million by the end of the year.
“I think this is a case where it makes a lot of sense to dip into that savings account that the city has and fix this so that in perpetuity we have a beautiful river for our kids, our grandkids, everybody else coming ahead of us,” Herman said. “I’m fully in support of this.”
The Council voted 6-1 in favor of approving the new appropriation for the project. Council Member Anna Stout voted against and had previously said she did not support the project if the developer was not participating in it.