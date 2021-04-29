Last weekend’s Colorado River cleanup may have been more needed than its organizer originally thought.
Sarah Stokes was floating down the river recently when she was more awestruck by the garbage than the natural beauty. So she whipped the event together in about a week and dedicated 30-40 hours into the process, spreading the word through local businesses and groups such as the Grand Valley Paddling Club. The Daily Sentinel erroneously reported earlier that the Paddling Club organized the event.
After the 70-something people were floating down the Colorado and picking up what they could, it became even more clear the undertaking was needed.
“Some of the stuff we found there, it was just appalling to see,” Stokes said. “More enforcement might help but we need to improve education on dumping in the river. This is a beautiful, finite resource that we have in our backyard and we’re treating it so poorly.”
Volunteers found some expected items — plastic bags and bottles — but there were more cumbersome items that concerned people like Stokes.
One group pulled multiple shopping carts out of the river. Stokes recovered a cream-colored container of Xtreme Laundry Sour, a corrosive laundry agent made by Spartan Chemicals. According to Spartan’s safety documents, exposure to the agent can cause severe skin and eye damage. The company also recommends immediately calling a poison center or a physician if exposed.
This year wasn’t an outlier, either. Stokes participated in a cleanup last fall where people hauled in a television and a sofa.
“We pick up a lot of this trash near homeless camps, but that laundry agent had to have been dumped by a company,” Stokes said. “This isn’t sustainable.”
The Paddling Club organizes annual cleanups in late summer and last year picked up about two tons of garbage. Tor Larson, a group leader on Saturday and member of the Paddling Club, said they regularly haul in about two tons of trash on the river near Las Colonias.
The Paddling Club is planning to an organized cleanup later this summer, and Stokes wants to make a spring cleanup an annual event. Those times of year are safest because water flow is manageable. Once the spring runoff hits, the water becomes too fast and too deep.
“If people want to clean up on their own time, I recommend bringing a bag, attaching it to the back of your boat and picking up as you go,” Stokes said. “But you need to be smart and safe. Don’t put yourself in dangerous situations.”
For anyone interested in volunteering time, money or resources to future cleanups can contact Stokes via email at stokesonspokes@gmail.com or call her at 972-467-5471.