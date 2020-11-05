The Colorado River District is saluting the work of three retiring employees who during a combined 55 years of work have been involved in reservoir construction, work to recover endangered fish, negotiations with Front Range water users and communicating district issues to the public.
Deputy Chief Engineer Ray Tenney is retiring in December after working some 30 years at the river district, as will Community Affairs Director Jim Pokrandt after 15 years at the district. Chief Engineer John Currier steps down this month after a decade-long career at the district, although he will continue to do part-time consultant work with the entity.
The river district spans 15 counties and seeks to lead in the protection, conservation, use and development of water in the Colorado River Basin in Colorado for the welfare of the district, and to safeguard all Colorado River water to which the state is entitled.
Tenney joined the district when it was in the final stages of developing plans for Wolford Mountain Reservoir near Kremmling, and helped work on its final permitting and construction. He then helped plan and build Elkhead Reservoir between Craig and Hayden.
He also contributed to elements of the endangered fish recovery program in the Upper Colorado River Basin, helping develop a program that works to improve habitat and increase populations of the fish while protecting water use in West Slope rivers, the river district said in a news release.
Pokrandt has served as a liaison between the district and the news media and public, presenting to community groups and representing the district in the Colorado Basin Roundtable. He’s proud of having helped connect people to their water and encourage others to become passionate about Colorado River Basin issues, the release said.
Currier often represented the district and West Slope in negotiations with Front Range water utilities. He played a key role in negotiating a settlement with Aurora Water that secured 1,000 acre-feet of additional water in the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and outlined key operating protocols that seek to keep water in the Colorado River.
According to the release, Currier’s family has been involved with the district since before its inception, when its predecessor, the Western Slope Protective Association, coalesced to advocate for West Slope water users in the face of early transmountain diversions to the Front Range. Currier in high school spent summers working on water rights for river district projects at the family engineering firm in Grand Junction, and more recently he was a frequent consultant for the district before become an employee there.
“The amount of knowledge and experience these employees leave behind is astounding,” district General Manager Andy Mueller said in the release. “It’s been wonderful working with John, Ray and Jim, and their time at the River District has undoubtedly made the West Slope a better place with a stronger water supply.”
Their retirements come as David Merritt, the district board’s president, recently said he is leaving the board after his term ends in January. He has served as Garfield County’s representative on the board since 2009 and prior to that long had worked for the district, first joining it as a staff engineer in 1985.