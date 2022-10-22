The general manager of the West Slope’s Colorado River District says proposed cuts by California entities in river water use are much less than is needed from that state, and their implication that other states need to step up with similar reductions fails to account for uncompensated, naturally occurring cuts that already impact users in the river’s Upper Basin.
Andy Mueller made his comments in a memo to his district’s board of directors and during the board’s meeting this week.
He was reacting to an Oct. 5 letter by officials with California water entities using Colorado River water, including the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Imperial Irrigation District, proposing to conserve up to an additional 400,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead annually from 2023-36.
“This water, which would otherwise be used by California’s communities and farms, will meaningfully contribute to stabilizing the Colorado River reservoir system,” the entities said in a letter to federal Interior Department officials and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.
Earlier this year, Touton told basin states to come up with 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of annual water conservation to address low levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, or face action by the Bureau of Reclamation to protect the system. Upper Basin states came up with a conservation plan without specific water volumes in it, and the Lower Basin failed to offer a plan by the August deadline Touton set, though Reclamation hasn’t acted on its threat to act on its own to address the water problem.
Mueller said in his memo, “California continues to take the position that it will do so only on a voluntary, temporary, compensated basis and that their participation is contingent upon the federal government paying their water users an acceptable level of compensation and the implementation of additional conservation measures from the other Basin States (including Colorado).
“It is important to recognize that California’s offer is less than a 9% cut in its water use and a far cry from what is needed from the system’s biggest consumptive users.”
Mueller and some other Colorado and Upper Basin water officials contend that while Lower Basin water users have been able to rely on water storage in Mead and Powell, Upper Basin water users are subject to varying hydrology that in some years results in users coping with cuts in use. In some years, such as 2014, water users in Colorado reduced consumption by a million acre-feet, or about 28%, Mueller says.
“At 28%, Colorado’s reduced use was more than 3 times what California is putting on the table when considered as a percentage of that state’s consumptive use. It is also important to remember that Colorado’s reductions in consumptive use ... are all uncompensated,” Mueller said in his memo.
The California agencies wrote that to enable the proposed water conservation, they will need to use funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and other federal programs. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $4 billion in funding for water management and conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin and other areas experiencing similar drought. Last week, the Interior Department announced the creation of a program that will fund near-term conservation and efficiency programs in the Lower Basin through an initial allocation from the Inflation Reduction Act. Interior said it also is working to invest in long-term efficiency measures basinwide, including through at least $500 million in funding for Upper Basin states.
The California agencies said in their letter that given dire drought conditions “and dangerously low reservoir levels, we firmly believe that all water users within the Basin must take immediate voluntary actions to stabilize water supplies in the Basin’s major reservoirs.” Part of the sentence, including the “all water users” reference, was in bold type.
Mueller said the agencies are proposing to cut use by 9% “if they get paid a ton of money from the federal government and if all the other states agree to take cuts.”
He says the California entities also don’t want the Bureau of Reclamation to start accounting for evaporation and transit loss in the Lower Basin that amounts to 1.2 million acre-feet a year. Reclamation has committed to address that, but Mueller thinks it is afraid to do so out of fear of litigation from Lower Basin states. At a recent river district water seminar in Grand Junction, he contended that while everyone in the basin needs to come up with solutions for reducing usage, the evaporation/transit losses must be addressed first.
Mueller contends that California agencies are getting unwarranted positive media coverage for limited water-conservation actions.
“This is not an acceptable situation in the river,” he told his board this week. “It’s not acceptable that the press continues to portray the state of California and others in this great light.”
“They (the California agencies) are injuring the entire system. They are driving it down to crisis with the help of the Bureau of Reclamation.”
Powell and Mead have water levels so low that there is concern about their future ability to produce hydroelectric power and that they could reach “deadpool” status, no longer being functional.
A recent Colorado Sun story indicated that the California agencies’ recent proposal garnered some initial praise from some other water officials in the Upper Basin. It quoted Chuck Cullom, executive director of the interstate Upper Colorado River Commission, as saying the proposal was modest but “appears to be an encouraging first step.”
The Sun quoted Denver Water CEO Jim Lochhead as calling it “a very positive step” and “a good-faith overture to begin discussions.” It said that Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the state’s representative on the Upper Colorado River Commission, applauded California’s intention to conserve water and said she looked forward “to better understanding how this conservation will be achieved and its impact on elevations at Lake Mead.”