The Colorado River District is offering water users aid in trying to tap a gusher of new federal funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The tax-funded West Slope entity has launched a special round of “Accelerator Grant” opportunities aimed at providing support for grant-writing, feasibility evaluation, design, preliminary environmental review, benefits analysis, and engineering to support applications for federal funding made available by the law. The district will consider paying for up to 85% of the funding needed by an applicant to pursue the federal funds.
It also is planning a free online webinar June 29 to help Western Slope water users navigate the funding opportunities provided by the law and discuss the Accelerator Grant program. District staff will discuss federal funding categories for water projects, how to put together a successful federal grant application, and how to leverage other grant opportunities to maximize funding and project impacts.
Among the water-oriented elements of the infrastructure law, it includes $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects. Funding is available for things such as addressing aging infrastructure, restoring watersheds, building small water storage projects, improving water efficiency and building resiliency to drought.
The financial aid the river district is offering to help entities apply for federal funding is made possible by a tax measure that voters in its 15 counties approved in 2020. Some of the tax revenues go toward the district’s operations, but most of it, more than $4 million a year, goes to support entities on a range of water-related projects.
The deadline to apply for Accelerator Grants is Aug. 1. More information may be found by visiting https://www.coloradoriverdistrict.org/ and clicking on the Community Funding Partnership link.
To register for the June 29 event on the infrastructure funding and Accelerator Grants, visit bit.ly/WWYL-WaterFunding. The event is part of the district’s Water With Your Lunch series.
“Most water users don’t have time to wade through the dense, multi-faceted federal program language to kickstart project funding,” Raquel Flinker, the river district’s senior water resource engineer, said in a news release. “That’s why we’re working alongside our water users to better understand all the components, requirements, and deadlines, and look forward to being a comprehensive resource for our constituents.”
Amy Moyer, the district’s director of strategic partnerships, said in the release, “We want these Accelerator Grants to help West Slope water users build competitive applications for federal funding opportunities, most of which received large-scale infusions of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The resources are out there, and the communities who could benefit most here in our district deserve to access all levels of financial support for their water projects. We hope our grant will break down some barriers to entry.”