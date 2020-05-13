Several new facilities have been completed at Las Colonias Park, including its river park.
The river park is officially open to the public, but Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said coronavirus restrictions in place at other parks are also in place at Las Colonias.
“We want to acknowledge that that’s happening (people are using the park) and say that it is OK, but also emphasize a lot of the same rules that we need people to follow in the rest of the parks system needs to be followed with respect to social distancing and not gathering in groups greater than 10,” Sherbenou said.
Users have been excited to see the new river front amenity open, Sherbenou said. He said this park distinguishes itself by being more accessible than other such parks in Colorado, with its lazy river, wading areas and terraced seating.
“There are a lot of whitewater parks in Colorado,” Sherbenou said. “Those parks really cater to a higher end kayaker. Most people are kind of sidelined into being a spectator and watch those higher end kayakers do their rolls and stand up paddle boards do surfing on waves. Ours is really designed to be really accessible.”
While there are more user friendly aspects to the park, Sherbenou said there are two standing waves paddle boarders will be able to surf on, which he said he was excited for. One of those waves is working as intended, but the second is still being worked on, he said.
A new restroom, shelter and concessions building has also opened near the boat ramp. The city is partnering with Stand-Up Paddle Grand Junction, which will operate out of that building. It estimates it will be renting river equipment by Memorial Day.
Landscaping work is still ongoing in the park, Sherbenou said. He asked park visitors to stay off the landscaped areas, especially areas currently being seeded, as they could be damaged.
CITY COUNCIL FUNDING
City Council approved $365,000 in additional funding for a bathroom and expanded green room at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias.
The funding, which was originally included in the 2019 budget according to a staff report, will come from the Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund along with the overall Las Colonias Business Park project. Council member Anna Stout was the lone vote against the funding. She raised concerns over spending on the project during the economic situation related to the coronavirus COID-19.
The council also approved $1 million in supplemental funding for carryover projects from 2019 at the Las Colonias Business Park. That funding will go toward finishing construction at the park, including landscape work and some concrete work.