Years of work on things such as irrigation efficiency have led to dissolved selenium levels in the lower Gunnison River falling low enough that they now comply with aquatic-life standards.
According to a Colorado River District news release, the state Water Quality Control Commission in June determined that the lower Gunnison was within the standards for selenium, and so it removed 66 miles of the river downstream from Delta from its impaired waters list. The river was added to that list in 1988.
Dave “DK” Kanzer, the river district’s director of science and interstate matters, created the Lower Gunnison Project, which addresses the mineral selenium and other natural resources in the river basin by investing in water-use efficiency systems. He said in an interview that the delisting reflects “a whole lot of investment over a long period of time.”
The Bureau of Reclamation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Colorado Water Conservation Board, local ditch companies and conservancy districts, and non-governmental organizations are among partners in the work.
Selenium is naturally occurring but can be unhealthy in aquatic ecosystems in high doses, according to the river district release. It is prevalent in the lower Gunnison area in the Mancos shale geological formation, and agricultural irrigation can help flush more of it into waterways.
Selenium levels in the Gunnison had gotten so high that it impaired reproduction in egg-laying species including birds and native fish. These include two endangered fish, the razorback sucker and Colorado pikeminnow.
Gunnison River selenium control efforts largely have focused on things such as lining ditches, replacing canals with pipelines, and installing sprinklers, drip systems and other more efficient irrigation systems.
All of this reduces the amount of water transporting selenium from the ground into waterways, while also saving agricultural producers irrigation-related costs and enabling them to produce more with less diverted water. It also increases overall water availability in the river basin.
Kanzer said dissolved selenium levels in the river have been determined to be within water-quality standards based on five years of measurements in which at least 85% of readings were below 4.6 parts per billion.
That has resulted in full compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.
Many of the selenium-control investments have been made through the Bureau of Reclamation’s program aimed at reducing salinity levels in the Colorado River and its tributaries, including the Gunnison River.
Salt likewise can leach into waterways from surrounding earth with the help of irrigation, which can cause problems for downstream water users and ecosystems, and the same measures can reduce both salinity and selenium in waterways.
Kanzer said about $130 million has been spent in the lower Gunnison River basin to reduce salt and selenium levels since the late 1990s.
The selenium-control efforts aren’t over in the Gunnison River Basin. Kanzer said there is work to be done in tributaries like the Uncompahgre and North Fork, and education efforts continue regarding how non-agricultural sources like ponds and individual septic systems can contribute to selenium loading in waterways.
“We’re continuing to do the good work with the agricultural community as well as other water users,” he said.
Kanzer is hoping to see new funding become available for the selenium-control work if a federal infrastructure bill passes in Congress.
A version that passed in the Senate includes billions of dollars for water infrastructure in the West.