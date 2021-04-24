The closure of the Riverfront Trail near the Dos Rios development has been extended, but a new detour route will make getting around easier for trail users.
Public Works Director Trent Prall said infrastructure work on the storm water system and some electrical work will delay the reopening of that section of trail. The trail closure, extending from the west-end to the southeast, will remain in place for about 3,000-feet for the next five weeks.
“The electrical work is taking a little longer than we thought and then we added some storm drainage work in there that benefits the rest of the Riverside neighborhood, as well as the Dos Rios development,” Prall said.
The detour around the closure is changing, Prall said, so that it will no longer route users over the Riverside Parkway intersection with Fifth Street. Walkers and bicyclists will be able to access the trail that goes under the road instead. Prall said users should stick to the detour route.
“The key is people will still have to detour, but they won’t have to go up through the Fifth Street interchange there with Riverside Parkway,” Prall said. “We’ve got another route that they’ll be able to come down Dos Rios Court and jump on the Riverfront Trail at that point and go underneath the whole interchange.”
Progress is moving steadily on the rest of the infrastructure work in the Dos Rios development, Prall said, and the work is expected to be completed on time in July.
“The big work that we’ve been anxiously awaiting actually happens (Saturday),” Prall said. “That is the transfer over of Xcel’s distribution lines off of the big 230 kilovolt power lines that bisect the site.”
Once the power is transferred to new lines, Prall said the existing lines and poles will come down and infrastructure work in that area will be completed. He said work is continuing on sidewalks and a roundabout has been completed.
“We’re hoping to have paving going down here in June and then landscaping finishes in July,” Prall said. “Then we’ll have everything ready to go for the new development after that.”
The city has committed to $1 million in additional infrastructure in the development. Prall said the scoping of that project is still being done and the city and developer are determining who will be responsible for completing that work.