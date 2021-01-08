A section of the Colorado Riverfront Trail will be closed to allow the city of Grand Junction and its contractor to make improvements.
The project and closure will impact the areas of Hale Avenue within the Riverside Neighborhood, and South Seventh Street, on the east side of the Fifth Street/Highway 50 overpass. The closure will begin on Monday and remain closed for approximately one week but could open on Jan. 15.
The primary reason for this temporary closure will be for the installation of new utilities, requiring bore holes underneath theRiverfront Trail in several locations. These new utility lines will service the new Riverfront at Dos Rios development that is currently under construction.
A detached sidewalk adjacent to the Riverside Parkway will be available for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
For those traveling east along the parkway, users will be directed up and over the Fifth Street overpass and will be able to access the Riverfront Trail via S. Seventh Street. For those traveling west, the detour will continue along the parkway, then direct trail users to the intersection of Lawrence and Fairview Avenues, then turn west along Fairview Avenue until it connects with the Riverfront Trail, adjacent to the Colorado River.
There will be additional temporary closures along the trail for new segments of the Riverfront Trail to be constructed.
It is anticipated that future closures will not require trail users to travel over the Fifth Street/Highway 50 overpass.
Work will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contractor will provide traffic control and detour signage to help trail users through and around the work area.