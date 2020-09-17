River’s Edge West, a local nonprofit that works to restore riparian habitat, is considering building in Las Colonias Business Park and is exploring partnering with other nonprofits to form a conservation center.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Real Estate Manager Micah Adams said River’s Edge West was looking for a new location and identified Las Colonias as a good option.
The Las Colonias Development Corporation (LCDC) is engaging with similar nonprofits to see if a shared building is desirable to any other entities.
“One thing that’s really nice for nonprofits is being able to share building space depending on their needs,” Adams said. “It’s nice for them to be able to lower overhead costs by sharing meeting rooms, sharing event space, stuff like that, especially if they all have similar goals in mind. It could be a really powerful tool to get multiple nonprofits under the same roof.”
River’s Edge West Executive Director Rusty Lloyd said they are still in the early stages of the process and are gathering information.
Ultimately, he said it would be up to the board of directors to decide whether they would build in the park.
“What we’re looking at is a longterm home that is going to suit our needs where we can fully execute our education programs, we can provide training and workshops and resources for the public,” Lloyd said. “What we really want to do is find a longterm home where we can bring people down to the river and connect them to the river.”
River’s Edge West, if it does move forward with a building in Las Colonias, will next need to sign a letter of intent and then a lease agreement, Adams said. Lloyd said they do not have a timeframe in mind yet for the project.
“I think there is a lot of potential and I think we just want to take some time to explore that and make sure that we do our due diligence and really uncover all those stones that we may need to to take on a project like this,” Lloyd said.
On Tuesday the LCDC board met and voted that the nonprofit was approved as a potential tenant. The board has to approve all tenants in the business park.
“(River’s Edge West) reached out to us originally,” Adams said. “They believe that they’re in a really good financial position to build their own building. They’ve outgrown the space that they’re in and want to be on the riverfront, want to be in Las Colonias Park.”
Adams said they will be reaching out to other nonprofits to discuss options and see who might be interested and in a position to move forward.
He said the building could be River’s Edge West alone or include several other nonprofits and even an education center.
“We’re excited about it and hope it’s something that comes together, but it may just end up being the one nonprofit that builds their own building,” Adams said.
River’s Edge West has not yet committed to building within the Las Colonias Park and has explored other options, Lloyd said. However, he said building within the park has its advantages.
“We have looked at other spots, but because of the work they’ve done and the infrastructure and the amenities established there (Las Colonias) it really could be a game changer for us in our ability to financially take on a project like this,” Lloyd said.