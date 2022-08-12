RiversEdge West, a Grand Junction-based nonprofit focused on restoring riverside lands, recently received a $20,000 grant it received from the Xcel Energy Foundation.
Funds from the foundation will support REW’s Grand Valley Stewardship Program.
The Stewardship Program is an enhancement of the ongoing restoration and river stewardship that has taken place over the last decade, a news release said. REW will continue to lead the Desert Rivers Collaborative (DRC), directing new initiatives, including supporting monitoring and maintenance on lands across the Grand Valley. REW will also provide classroom and field instruction to youth, offering volunteer and learning opportunities to the community and continuing to lead the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative.
The DRC was formed to support riparian restoration along the Colorado and Gunnison rivers and provide a coordinated platform to conduct restoration for the benefit of overall river health and improved local communities. Funds from the Xcel Energy Foundation will support the ongoing coordination of site maintenance and monitoring throughout the Grand Valley. This work will expand through coordination with the Bureau of Land Management to include monitoring and maintenance of two local National Conservation Areas — Dominguez-Escalante and McInnis canyons.
“The Xcel Energy Foundation’s funding provides a generous boost to the Desert Rivers Collaborative and RiversEdge West as we continue to restore and improve the incredible riparian habitat that is right in our backyard,” said John Leary, restoration coordinator for RiversEdge West. “At a time when the popularity of river-based recreation is skyrocketing and the pressures on rivers are increasing, this support is integral to our ability to maintain healthy river systems as a resource for the community.”
As another key initiative, REW is providing multiple avenues for learning and fostering an awareness of how to be eﬀective stewards of our rivers, the release said. Funds will enable REW to lead the Wellspring Project in 2023, a 5-day summer program for middle school students that will address the complexities of the Colorado River and provide participants with the opportunity to respond through a collaborative art project.
REW will also co-coordinate the Grand Valley River Fest that educates and engages the community on all aspects related to local waterways. Additionally, REW will continue to oﬀer quarterly stewardship opportunities to volunteers as well as provide in-classroom river curriculum and guest lectures. A summer favorite, REW’s Annual Raft the River ﬂoat trip will be oﬀered again to community members.
Lastly, funds will help REW continue to lead and participate in the Steering Committee for the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative. Funding was recently secured to carry out ﬂuvial hazard zone mapping, which will assist with planning for erosion hazards, an essential component of eﬀective river corridor management. This mapping will help to identify areas within the watershed that are appropriate for future development and those that are appropriate for conservation.