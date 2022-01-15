Twenty years ago, several individuals decided that an alliance needed to be formed to help find solutions to the problems facing the region’s river systems.
Originally called the Tamarisk Coalition, the agency changed its name to RiversEdge West during the past decade to encompass all areas of the river system, which include other harmful plant species besides tamarisk.
“We’re all about healthy rivers,” RiversEdge West Board of Directors Member Biff Messinger said. “(It’s about) what’s hurting our rivers and what we’re doing to fix (them).”
Although some individuals might say the problems in the river system will only affect us in the long-term, RiversEdge West Executive Director Rusty Lloyd would adamantly disagree.
Lloyd said one of the challenges is the possibility of water scarcity as human migration in this area increases. Lloyd added the risks of doing nothing include facing the extinction of some species of plants and wildlife, more wildfires caused by tamarisk plant species, as well as degraded water quality.
The tamarisk plant species, known for being invasive and dominating the landscape, kills biodiversity similar to weeds choking flowers. The hazardous plant also tends to create a barrier to the river and is notorious for burning quickly in wildfires, creating a nuisance from Canada to Mexico and from Kansas to California.
Tamarisk was introduced to the United States in the early 19th century.
Around the same time that the Tamarisk Coalition was forming, the United States Department of Agriculture introduced a pest to serve as a predator to control or suppress the tamarisk plant species. But as anything, especially in the realm of the food chain, the tamarisk beetle is monitored closely. This observation of movement and impact of the beetle is done at the Palisade Insectary.
The group’s new strategic plan was recently unveiled, which includes among other elements, ways to educate schools and the public, and help landowners, land managers and researchers collaborate to find solutions, and to make results and studies easily obtainable on the Internet.
“RiversEdge West’s goal is to restore riparian ecosystems for the benefit of both fish and wildlife as well as the economic social and cultural well-being of communities in the west,” Board of Directors President Jay Wilcox and Lloyd said in a pamphlet.
RiversEdge West Coordinator Cara Kukuraitis noted that the organization hired youth conservation corps and local contractors to both help exterminate or minimalize the tamarisk plant species and bring in healthy native species of plants. “We’re all about protecting and creating better wildlife habitats,” Kukuraitis said.
Results of the 2019 impact included 4,391 acres of land being treated with 109 jobs created for young adults and local contractors, and 1,728 youth adults engaged in river restoration. The 2020 impact revealed 1,492 acres of land treated, 123 jobs created for young adult and local contractors with 372 youth and adults engaged in river restoration.
As the organization prepares to reflect and look forward to the next chapter, Lloyd said, “The greatest accomplishment of the 20 years is the heightening awareness of the importance of rivers and bringing people together to tackle issues. Our successes are linked to partnerships.”
Lloyd noted that the partnerships and collaboration are from tens of thousands of miles from the public and private sector, including nonprofits and researchers.
Every year, a conference is held where successes are celebrated, challenges are addressed and ideas are considered.
This year, there will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person attendees coming to the conference held at the Grand Junction Convention Center Feb. 23 to 25.