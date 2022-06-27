Thanks to a grant from the Grand Junction-based Forever Our Rivers Foundation, restoration efforts are underway at culturally significant watersheds in Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
RiversEdge West was among the non-profit organizations to receive grant funds, along with Grand Staircase Escalante Partners (Utah), Gila Watershed Partnership (Arizona) and Friends of the Verde River (Arizona). Those funds will be used to prevent and control the spread of invasive species in the Dolores, Verde, Escalante and Gila watersheds.
RiversEdge West Executive Director Rusty Lloyd said in a statement from Forever Our Rivers that extensive growth of tamarisk along the river has destroyed wildlife habitats and negatively impacted wetlands while impeding access to campsites for recreationists and increasing wildfire risk.
“The damage caused by invasive species is extremely challenging for native species,” Lloyd said. “The grant from Forever Our Rivers leverages past funding and helps us continue the fight against invasives.”
More than $10 million has been spent to restore the Dolores River, which features headwaters above 14,000 feet in elevation in the San Juan Mountain Range.
With this grant, Lloyd will oversee “strike teams” along 300 miles of the Dolores River from the McPhee Dam near the town of Dolores in southwest Colorado, to its confluence with the Colorado River near Dewy Bridge in eastern Utah.
These strike teams will focus on removing tamarisk and Russian olive resprouts while treating persistent secondary weeds like Russian knapweed and hoary cress.
Forever Our Rivers also awarded RiversEdge West a grant for its leadership in organizing, monitoring and analyzing data collected from the Dolores, Verde, Escalante and Gila rivers. Using a database scheme developed by the University of Utah, RiversEdge West's hope is to identify ecological trends that can improve monitoring and maintenance methods.
WELLSPRING PROJECT
RiversEdge West is hosting its Wellspring Project this week, a week-long, river-centric summer camp that's free for Grand Valley middle school students. Through activities such as numerous field experiences, an overnight rafting trip, art and interactions with stakeholders interested in how the Colorado River is protected and allocated, students will learn first-hand about the river as a resource.
Today at Connected Lakes State Park (at the Kingfisher parking lot), students will be conducting river sampling from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Later today, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fruita Community Center, students will begin to create panels for their collaborative art project.
On Wednesday, students will meet at the Loma boat ramp at 9 a.m. to prepare for an overnight river trip. Time on the trip will be spent learning about the river, hydrology and invasive plants, and reflecting on the experience with camp journaling, sketching, and conversing about the river, canyons, desert and wildlife.
Finally, on Friday from 8 a.m. To 3 p.m. at the Fruita Community Center, students will create their collaborative mural and the event will conclude with a celebration.
“By engaging youth in this project, RiversEdge West hopes to build a foundation of heightened awareness and create a wellspring of ideas and conversations that will carry on the important work that will be needed to care for and preserve one of our most important resources: our rivers,” said RiversEdge West Outreach and Education Coordinator Cara Kukuraitis.