In the past few years, the Riverside Educational Center in Grand Junction has grown more than anyone involved in the initiative could have envisioned.
Despite originally being displaced from the Riverside School at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and taking up residence in a building provided by a donor, the organization has continued to grow. The REC expanded to five schools last fall, now serving 15 Mesa County schools for after-school programming and tutoring.
The REC currently has approximately 800 students enrolled, 650 students served a day, 200 staff members, 11 14-passenger buses and 80 bicycles.
Because of its efforts and subsequent growth, the REC will also be $50,000 richer each of the next five years, thanks to grant funding from the El Pomar Foundation. The foundation announced Tuesday that its trustees approved $477,450 to eight nonprofit organizations in the state’s northwest region, one of 11 El Pomar Foundation regions across the state encompassing all Colorado counties.
Of the grant money, $250,000 will go to the REC, doled out in five payments over the next half-decade starting this year.
“I think they recognized that we would benefit from the general operating dollars as we transition into this bigger organizational model,” said REC Executive Director Joy Hudak. “It’s exciting and scary and we feel blessed to hear that we’re getting the funds. We’ve taken a lot on. We’re trying to do it smartly and sustainably, but it takes more to make it all happen.”
The grant was recommended to the trustees by El Pomar’s Northwest Regional Council. In the past, the council has prioritized grants for organizations related to youth education, work force and college readiness, and after-school programming in Mesa, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffatt, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.
El Pomar Foundation Vice President of Communications Erin Hannan mentioned a partnership between the REC and Colorado Mesa University to further promote the importance of education to kids as an especially alluring draw to awarding the organization such a hefty portion of the total grant.
“It’s a long-term strategy to support the organization in its educational efforts,” Hannan said.
“I think the things that are interesting to our Northwest Regional Council about this opportunity is that program is working to normalize, in particular for youth who might be first-generation (students) or of lower socioeconomic status or for whom the idea of college is not really part of their upbringing, this culture of a kid going to college beginning at a younger age in their development.”
Multiple notable Mesa County residents directly involved in the process of grant recommendations helped assure that the REC would receive financial help after it applied for a grant.
“(Former CMU President) Tim Foster and (Fruita Mayor Pro-Tem) Lori Buck serve on El Pomar’s Northwest Regional Council, and they were aware of what was going on at REC and recognized the benefits toward the community,” Hudak said. “We’re in a place where we’re having a lot of impacts in the community and it takes more money to run us. We’re blessed beyond words that this is happening.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Mesa County was also awarded $5,000 in grant funds for general operating support. Another $5,000 went to Project 1.27 in Aurora for a mental health support program in Grand Junction.
The other Northwest Regional grant recipients were the Keystone Center in Keystone ($124,950 for funding the database for community projects), Habitat for Humanity International in the Roaring Fork Valley in Glenwood Springs ($50,000 for the Wapiti Commons affordable housing development), the Belvidere Foundation in Central City ($35,000 for Belvidere Theater Phase 1 rehabilitation), Ascendigo Autism Services in Carbondale ($5,000 for the adult vocational program) and Alpine Legal Service in Glenwood Springs ($2,500 in general operating support).
SAN JUAN REGION
Grant funding of $98,500 also went to seven nonprofits in the San Juan region: Gunnison Country Food Pantry ($15,000 for building expansion); Little Sprouts Community Preschool in Cedaredge ($5,000 in general operating support); The Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, Inc. ($5,000 for building upgrades); Mountain Roots Food Project in Gunnison ($5,000 for community food security program); Gunnison County ($25,000 for behavioral health workforce development); Friends of the Ouray Public Library ($3,500 for youth mental health programming); CASA of the Seventh Judicial District, Inc. ($30,000 for supportive housing project in Montrose); and Gunnison County ($10,000 for behavioral health needs assessment).