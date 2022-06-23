After 35 years working at School District 51, Vivian LyBarger felt that she still needed to make an impact for Western Slope kids.
On Tuesday afternoon, she was honored for precisely that.
After leaving the district, LyBarger joined Riverside Educational Center (REC) as the site manager at Mount Garfield Middle School — the school where she taught the final 15 years of her career.
Her educational efforts for Riverside ever since haven’t gone unnoticed, as she received one of three “Best of Colorado” afterschool educator awards from the Colorado Afterschool Partnership.
Her award came in the category of “Making an Impact.” She received the award at a Colorado Afterschool Partnership ceremony at Riverside’s office.
“It’s humbling and certainly nice recognition, but more so, I’m just glad because it promotes the program across the valley,” LyBarger told The Daily Sentinel.
In addition to LyBarger, Centennial High School’s Natalie Kuroda was honored as the outstanding program staff member and Highlands Ranch High School’s Leigh Savoy was honored as the outstanding program director by the Colorado Afterschool Partnership.
At Mount Garfield, the lifelong teacher LyBarger leads the Riverside Educational Center’s school program with an enrollment of nearly 100 students.
Jennifer Ponce, Riverside’s site lead at Mount Garfield who nominated LyBarger for the award, said in a statement that what makes LyBarger stand out is that her passion for helping students isn’t limited to the program’s afterschool hours.
“Vivian prioritizes equity within her work by holding herself and her staff to high standards, and she encourages her staff to push themselves when it comes to creating student experiences,” Ponce said.
“These are just a few of the reasons why Vivian has earned the respect of employers, staff, students and families.”
LyBarger has been with Riverside for four years now. She said one of the keys to her success with the program, and by proxy the program’s success, is that she had already earned the trust of Mount Garfield leadership and staff members because of her time teaching at the school.
“I’d already ran an afterschool program before, and the school I’m at is the school that I taught in, and parents and families were used to that afterschool programming, so we naturally got numbers where they needed to be the first month we were there,” LyBarger said.
“I just see that we have a need out at Mount Garfield, and I’ve carried a good number of my staff for the four years that I’ve been there.
“We have the same mission, and that’s to provide a good, safe place for kids to be tutored and to learn new things and explore themselves through some SEL (social-emotional learning) projects.”
LyBarger initially retired to assist her daughter with her children as she was starting a family. However, when the opportunity to return to Mount Garfield presented itself, she couldn’t resist.
“I thought, ‘OK, that’s a good responsibility, so maybe that’s my way out,’ but when the rest of her husband’s family said, ‘Hey, we’d kinda like to get in on that game,’ I had time,” LyBarger said.
“Honestly, I prayed about it, and the very next day, Nikki (Johnston), who’s the principal at Mount Garfield, called and said, ‘Hey, they’re wanting to start a REC program out here,’ and I was like, ‘That sounds good.’ It just naturally flowed and here we are. Who knows how long it will be before I really retire?”
Riverside’s afterschool programming at Mount Garfield and 14 other District 51 schools includes individual and group tutoring, a daily meal-sized snack, educational enrichment, and off-site field trips and activities.
The afterschool program has grown substantially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with approximately 800 students enrolled, 650 students served a day, 200 staff members, 11 14-passenger buses and 80 bicycles.