Christopher Rizo, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder for a Feb. 2, 2020 shooting, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday.
Rizo, who is from Grand Junction, shot and killed Thomas Huddleston, and shot and wounded Bill Huddleston, following the 2020 Super Bowl. He was found guilty following a three-week jury trial.
The Huddleston brothers, both truck drivers had been watching the Super Bowl at a restaurant near the TA Express Truck stop at 2222 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Rizo, who prosecutors said had interacted with the Huddlestons, had been kicked out of the restaurant for belligerent behavior toward guests and staff.
Prosecutors said during the trial Rizo accosted the two men with a gun and forced them over to their trucks, where he attempted to rob them.
According to the prosecutors, Bill Huddleston tried to defend himself against Rizo, who shot him and then shot and killed Thomas Huddleston.
While handing down the sentence, Judge Lance Timbreza talked about the cultural significance of the Super Bowl, and how watching the game with his brother should be a happy memory for Bill Huddleston.
Rizo declined through his attorney to appear in court, either in person or virtually, for the sentencing. His attorney said he would not have made any statement anyway and that the ruling will be appealed.
Brittany Huddleston, Bill’s daughter; Sue West, Bill’s “on-again-off-again” girlfriend of 12 years; and Alicia Butler, Thomas’ daughter, asked Timbreza to impose a maximum sentence.
Butler said the sentence should reflect the years she won’t get with her father. “The choices he made that night devastated a family,” West, who was the one who informed the family of Thomas’ death, said.
Rizo also received lesser, concurrent sentences for other charges, including aggravated robbery, menacing and tampering with evidence.