The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation (RMHF) in late June awarded $603,000 in grants to health-focused organizations across the Western Slope.

The RMHF board of directors approved these grants to organizations across 10 Western Slope counties to help fund scholarships, paid internships and stipends for behavioral health or health care-related degrees or certifications, along with professional supervision for licensure intended to ultimately improve regional organizations’ ability to meet patients’ and clients’ needs.