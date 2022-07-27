The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation (RMHF) in late June awarded $603,000 in grants to health-focused organizations across the Western Slope.
The RMHF board of directors approved these grants to organizations across 10 Western Slope counties to help fund scholarships, paid internships and stipends for behavioral health or health care-related degrees or certifications, along with professional supervision for licensure intended to ultimately improve regional organizations’ ability to meet patients’ and clients’ needs.
Grants toward Mesa County organizations included:
■ $5,000 to the Colorado Canyons Association for positive youth development;
■ $5,000 to Colorado Discover Ability for adaptive recreation;
■ $10,000 to Colorado-National Collaborative focusing on behavioral health and suicide prevention;
■ $5,000 to the School District 51 Foundation for art and music for special populations;
■ $10,000 to First Congregational United Church of Christ focusing on behavioral health and suicide prevention;
■ $8,000 to Foster Alumni Mentors for mentoring;
■ $6,000 to Grand Valley Peace and Justice focusing on safety and transportation;
■ $9,000 to the Grand Valley Resettlement Program for housing and food;
■ $10,000 to Housing Resources of Western Colorado for housing counseling;
■ $4,000 to Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction Foundation for social and emotional services;
■ $5,000 to Mesa County RSVP, Inc., for social and emotional services;
■ $5,000 to MusicSpark for art and music for special populations;
■ $20,000 to Peer 180 RCO for behavioral and mental health services and $8,000 for peer support for addiction recovery;
■ $10,000 to Riverside Educational Center for positive youth development;
■ $5,000 to Roice-Hurst Humane Society for basic needs and case management;
■ $10,000 to Trail Lamp Youth Services for positive youth development;
■ $29,000 to the Western Colorado Area Health Education Center for physical health services and $4,000 for workforce development;
■ $40,000 to the Counseling and Education Center for behavioral and mental health services.
Grants toward Delta County organizations included:
■ $4,000 to the Cedaredge Community Gardens Association for community gardens;
■ $10,000 to the Cedaredge Food Bank for food services;
■ $5,000 to Colorado Farm and Food Alliance for community gardens;
■ $5,000 to the Delta County School District 50J Farm to School Program for community gardens;
■ $6,000 to North Fork Senior Connections for social and emotional programs;
■ $5,000 to The Nature Connection for positive youth development.
Grants toward Montrose County organizations included:
■$10,000 to the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club for positive youth development;
■ $5,000 to Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray for mentoring services;
■ $5,000 to Uncompahgre Volunteer Legal Aid for legal aid services;
■ $15,000 to Haven House for physical health.
Grants toward Garfield County organizations included:
— $10,000 to Advocate Safehouse Project for basic needs and safety;
— $5,000 to Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative for social and emotional services;
— $10,000 to the Family Visitor Program of Garfield County for basic needs and safety;
— $10,000 to Mountain Valley Developmental Services for social and emotional services;
— $3,000 to Senior Matters... Because Seniors Matter for social and emotional services;
— $5,000 to Smiling Goat Ranch for animal assisted therapies;
— $5,000 to Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley for positive youth development;
— $5,000 to Voces Unidas de las Montañas for social and emotional services;
— $20,000 to the Colorado Mountain College Foundation for physical health services;
— $40,000 to the Family Resource Center for behavioral, mental and physical health services;
— $40,000 to Mountain Family Health Centers for behavioral, mental and physical health services;
— $25,000 to the University of Denver’s Garfield County program for behavioral and mental health services;
— $20,000 to YouthZone for behavioral and mental health services.