There will be a nighttime road closure at the 12th Street and Horizon Drive roundabout starting tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The road will be closed from the roundabout going west to Budlong Street across from the Safeway store.
The closure, which will be for utility construction work, will go from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Friday.
A detour route will be in place to direct traffic from Horizon Drive along G Road to 12th Street and south to the roundabout.
Climber killed was Md. resident
A climber who died in a climbing incident on Independence Monument April 30 has been identified as 67-year-old Andrew Whiteside of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, according to the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said in a press release Whiteside died from blunt force injuries and the death was an accident. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation.
No injuries in morning house fire
No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday morning on the 2900 block of Galoway Court, the Grand Junction Fire Department announced Tuesday.
GJFD responded to a call about a fire in a garage just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release, and upon arriving found the fire had spread.
Crews were able to enter the home and put out the fire, according to the release.