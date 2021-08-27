A locked gate is again barring public access to two roads through the High Lonesome Ranch west of De Beque at least for the short term, so a federal appeals court can consider allegations that Garfield County has done inappropriate road work and caused damage to ranch property.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Aug. 20 granted the ranch’s request for an emergency order letting it close the roads. The ranch also has renewed its request for a longer-term stay suspending a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson last December pending its appeal of that ruling. Jackson found that North and Middle Dry Fork roads are public based on historic public use, and ordered the ranch to open a gate on North Dry Fork, also known as Garfield County Road 200, which was barring access to the stretches of road in question.
In February, the appeals court turned down the ranch’s request to let it keep the locked gate in place pending the appeal.
The appeals court granted the new emergency order while it hears more from the county and ranch about the road work concerns. The county is due to file a brief on the issue today and the ranch has until Tuesday to respond.
According to a recent court motion by the ranch, its concerns arise from work the county did on the disputed roads between July 26 and Aug. 13. The ranch says the Dry Fork valley experienced heavy rains during several storms between July 14 and 31, and large debris flows occurred in the upper Dry Fork and the nearby Kimball Creek valley. The area had been left vulnerable to flooding due to burn scars from last year’s Pine Gulch Fire.
The ranch says the county sent heavy machinery onto the roads and private property, grading the roads and permanently altering their locations, in some places more than doubling their prior width. It contends that work destroyed evidence of the roads’ location and width, matters that remain a matter of dispute in the appeal.
Also, “The heavy machinery hired by the County dumped tons of waste sediment and rock onto Ranch property and sensitive wetland areas that are protected by the federal Clean Water Act,” Frederick Yarger, an attorney representing the ranch in its appeal, said in an email to The Daily Sentinel.
Garfield County officials say they suspect the ranch’s stay request is driven by other factors.
“We do find the timing of this motion to be suspiciously close to hunting season and therefore motivated by a desire to keep people out,” said Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams.
Jackson’s ruling improved public access to tens of thousands of acres of Bureau of Land Management land several miles west of the gate. That land previously was far more difficult to reach on vehicle or on foot.
Said Garfield County Commissioner John Martin, “We can’t see why they would be locking the gate other than they would want everybody to stay out during hunting seasons.”
County officials and Brandon Siegfried, a local advocate for public-land access, say some hunters nearly got trapped beyond the locked gate when the ranch closed off access, and can’t get back in to retrieve things such as game cameras they had installed on public lands.
“Two of my friends were out there and they about got locked in,” Siegfried said.
Yarger voiced skepticism about anyone nearly getting trapped, saying he hadn’t heard any such reports and they sounded like rumors drummed up by people to support their position in the legal dispute.
Williams said the road work the ranch is upset about was undertaken through a watershed protection program mostly funded by the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service, with some funding also coming from the county, to benefit landowners impacted by the fire at no cost to them. She said High Lonesome Ranch is complaining about free work from the NRCS and the county, after signing an agreement that allowed the county to do work that went off the roads.
“So it’s absolutely ridiculous,” she said of the ranch’s court filing.
Yarger said in his email that the county’s claim that “the land damage issues are isolated accidents related to a nearby watershed restoration project is a dismissive understatement. The County’s alterations to the roadways and adjacent landscape have caused significant damage to the Ranch’s property and sensitive wetland areas.”