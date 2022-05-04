Not only will Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison not hear election fraud counterclaims filed by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, but she won’t transfer those claims to Denver District Court.
In two orders issued by Robison late Monday evening, the judge granted a motion filed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to dismiss those counterclaims, and then denied a change-of-venue motion from Peters’ attorneys to move the case to the Front Range.
In one of the orders, Robison wrote that Peters’ counterclaims to a lawsuit filed against her to permanently remove her as the county’s designated election official, by law, must be filed directly to Denver District Court.
“When a county clerk seeks review of a secretary of state’s final actions, there are no other Colorado statutes that give a court jurisdiction, other than to Denver District Court,” Robison wrote. “Therefore, the court determines that it does not have subject matter jurisdiction over the respondents’ counterclaims against the petitioners.”
Robison wrote that if Peters wants a Denver judge to hear her claims, she will have to file a lawsuit directly with that court.
Those counterclaims alleged that Secretary of State Jena Griswold exceeded her supervisory authority over running elections by prohibiting Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from overseeing elections in the county, a claim that Peters’ attorneys have already agreed to dismiss.
The counterclaims also allege that Griswold doesn’t have the authority to order limiting who can access county election equipment, and that her office deleted or destroyed election records during its routine election computer software updates known as a trusted build.
Griswold issued that order limiting who can access election equipment because Peters allegedly allowed access to county machines late on a Sunday night last May after turning off security cameras by someone not authorized to be there. With that person’s help, Peters has repeatedly said they made images of the software a day before the trusted build, and returned to do so again a day afterwards.
Local and state election officials have repeatedly said the trusted build is intended to upgrade computer software, and not to preserve election files. Those files are supposed to be preserved on a separate computer device before an upgrade is done, something county election workers did do.
Additionally, according to a 13-count grand jury criminal indictment against the clerk, the person Peters allowed into her offices was identified with the name of someone else, a non-clerk employee who also isn’t authorized to access election equipment. The identity of the person who aided Peters is unknown.
As a result, one of the felony counts she is facing is criminal impersonation.
Coincidentally, that person whose identity was used, Fruita resident Gerald Wood, was a subject of discussion during Tuesday’s Mesa County commissioners’ regular meeting.
There, Palisade resident Karen Hayes accused the commissioners of doing nothing to address alleged election fraud, claiming that the evidence is everywhere, though she provided none.
“I don’t have time to keep up and watch everything because I do farming ... but yet I’ve got enough information that I can see so much fraud that has happened across this country and this county ... and you guys keep denying it,” Hayes said.
That prompted a stern rebuke from Commissioner Scott McInnis, who said the county has investigated numerous allegations lodged by county residents, but found none to be true.
“As each one of these allegations didn’t pan out, because we investigated each and every one of these, as each of these fell to the wayside, the story changed,” McInnis said.
“When are you going to ask for accountability from the clerk?” he added. “Ask her, ‘Why did you go in on a Sunday night? Who’s Mr. Wood?’ Any of you that believe in this, why don’t you go call the clerk and say, ‘Who was that third person? Tell me who they work for. Tell me why they used Mr. Wood’s ID?’ They set up Mr. Wood, by the way.”
McInnis added that if anyone hacked the county’s election system, it was Peters herself.
Robison is expected to rule soon on a lawsuit seeking to permanently bar Peters, Knisley and Julie Fisher, Peters’ second chief deputy clerk and a GOP candidate for that job, from overseeing the county’s elections.
Both Peters and Knisley are already subject to a bond in the criminal charges against them that prohibits them from having any contact with anyone in the clerk’s office.
Their first court appearance on those charges is scheduled for later this month.