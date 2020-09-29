While college campuses throughout the Front Range are quarantining en masse and forcing the campus equivalent of stay-at-home orders, Colorado Mesa University is operating relatively smoothly.
CMU tested about 9,000 students, staff and faculty before returning to campus and caught 37 positive cases. Since the start of school, CMU has used novel testing methods to track virus spread and tested the CMU community on a daily basis. The school’s approach could be a blueprint to keeping COVID-19 outbreaks at bay throughout Mesa County.
“As you likely have seen, others who did not institute preliminary COVID-19 testing closed campus and returned to online learning just a week into classes,” said CMU Vice President John Marshall. “The preliminary success of the testing program has already identified prevented outbreaks on campus that would have resulted from those students arriving untested.”
The rollout of wastewater testing and saliva testing, or loop-mediated isothermal amplification — LAMP — are the latest additions to the standard polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing.
Before returning to campus, every student and staff member was required to take a COVID-19 test, referred to as a baseline test. This was to ensure that no outside sources of exposure would creep into Mesa County and the campus.
“With introspection, baseline testing was a hugely consequential decision,” Marshall said. “Others who did not do baseline testing surely faced a steep and uphill battle from day one.”
Since the semester began in mid-August, CMU students and staff have to fill out symptom checks on their phones every day. On top of this, the school also requests for random testing on a daily basis.
CMU’s robust process is paying off early.
Through Sept. 25, CMU testing has found 99 positive cases out of 10,929 tests. From Sept. 11-25, CMU identified 19 positive cases of COVID-19 for a positivity rate of 0.2%, according to the school’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
CMU’s only outbreak so far comes from the football team, where random testing identified one positive from a player. The school confirmed on Sept. 15 that 11 players and one staff member had tested positive. The team has since been cleared to return to practice.
Wastewater and saliva provide benefits that the common nasal swab testing lacks. The former, which collects samples through a pump made by students from the University of Colorado-Boulder and CMU, can be used to catch outbreaks before they happen.
Colorado State University, for example, used wastewater testing to quarantine two student halls. The samples are tested for spores of COVID-19 which can be used to identify outbreaks before they happen.
With saliva testing — which requires people to spit into a tube — dozens of samples can be tested at once, expediting the COVID-19 tracking process. In a six-hour window, about 50 LAMP tests can be processed.
Because of the benefits that both genres pose, and because of how the pandemic is ever-changing, the rest of Mesa County has its interest piqued in partnering with CMU to adopt these methods.
One such example is School District 51. Both Superintendent Diana Sirko and Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill were present at demonstrations of the wastewater and saliva testing.
District 51, CMU and Mesa County Public Health have co-applied for a grant through the Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District to purchase more testing equipment for the community, School District spokesperson Catherine Foster-Gruber said.
Amanda Mayle, spokesperson for Mesa County Public Health, said that department is looking at ways it can adapt these strategies to its current system, noting that the standard PCR test is the only approved diagnostic test at the moment.
Sirko said that the unique approach of wastewater and LAMP testing, and the benefits, are attractive to School District 51.
“If we had staff that we wanted to be tested, we could test them in a batch and get the results pretty quickly. That speed is important,” Sirko said.
“For the wastewater, it’s fascinating that we can identify cases before the people start exhibiting symptoms. That could be really important for schools with more students.”