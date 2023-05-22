What kid hasn’t had some sort of rock collection? Discovering hidden gems is always a treat. Western Colorado is perfect for exploring geology with your kids. Look around — there is evidence of eons of geological happenings everywhere!

Geology is an Earth science that investigates how the Earth formed and changes over time. Through studying rock layers, geologists learn about the past and reconstruct the puzzle of Earth’s history. The Earth is a mind boggling 4.5 billion years old! Think of a 12-inch ruler to help you grasp the age of the Earth. Each inch on the ruler stands for 375 million years. Because the numbers are so large, scientists use abbreviations for a billion years (BY) and a million years (MY).

