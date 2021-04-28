With fewer than four weeks left in the school in the school year, School District 51 is dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
First there was Shelledy Elementary, 353 N. Mesa St., which is in virtual learning this week after 13 confirmed cases. Now, Rocky Mountain Elementary, 3260 D 1/2 Road, has joined the Mesa County outbreak list with five confirmed cases in a third-grade class. That entire class of 13 students is now quarantined, the district said.
“We had five students who tested positive, so we quarantined the entire classroom,” said Emily Shockley, spokesperson for District 51. “We’ve had quarantines in the past but this is a little different because the entire class is quarantined. That isn’t very common.”
The cases were first reported on April 20, according to the Mesa County COVID-19 data dashboard.
Unlike Shelledy, Rocky Mountain is still conducting in-person learning for now.
To Shockley’s knowledge, there are no other cases linked to this outbreak. The only related quarantine is a sibling of one of the students in the class, she said.
The biggest issue that the district is facing is that it doesn’t know the source of the outbreak because students only spend a portion of their days at school.
Shockley hopes that this doesn’t lead to a temporary closure of in-person learning at Rocky Mountain.
“Time will tell if this leads to the school going remote but we hope that’s not the case,” Shockley said. “We’re hoping that people can stay safe and healthy with just three and a half weeks left in the semester. I know many of us are getting sick of this, but the pandemic isn’t over.”
According to the District 51 COVID-19 data dashboard, 134 students were in quarantine and 19 were confirmed positive as of Monday, the most recent data available as of press time. Meanwhile, 11 staff are quarantined and seven are confirmed positive.
Shockley said that no matter what Gov. Jared Polis’ decision this weekend on the future of the state’s mask mandate, masks will remain on faces in District 51 schools.
“He might extend it only for schools. If for no other reason, to avoid situations like this,” Shockley said.