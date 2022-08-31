The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1.26 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. The foundation directly granted $281,725 that leveraged an additional $845,025 in partner dollars.
“These grants pay for habitat enhancement projects ranging from forest thinning and prescribed burns to invasive weed control and removing old fencing — all of which positively impacts thousands of acres for elk and other species of wildlife,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “There’s additional focus on science-based wildlife management, three different research projects and support for youth recreational shooting organizations and other outdoor-related events.”
There are 30 chapters and nearly 15,000 RMEF members in Colorado.
“This funding is available to go back on the ground in Colorado only because of our volunteers who plan and host banquets and other events. We sincerely appreciate their diligent efforts that so greatly benefit conservation,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.
Western Slope areas receiving grant funding were:
Mesa County: Provide funding for research to capture and outfit 50 cow elk with collars to better understand how elk move across the landscape in Colorado’s Grand Mesa game management units. This project will also benefit parts of Delta County.
Moffat County: Improve elk management by supporting research focused on elk recruitment and survival and the potential impacts of human populations to elk herds in high-recreation areas (also benefits Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Routt and San Miguel Counties).
Gunnison County: Remove 4,300 feet of obsolete fencing and improve 1,100 feet of fencing to be wildlife-friendly on private land that serves as elk summer range near the town of Crested Butte.
In another Gunnison County project, satellite imagery will be used to identify and treat 450 acres of invasive cheatgrass in the Gunnison Ranger District on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, Bureau of Land Management Gunnison Field Office and Sapinero State Wildlife Area.
Delta County: Provide funding for Colorado Outdoor Heritage Day in Delta, a free event that introduces families to various outdoor activities.
Routt County: Provide funding support for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Family Cast, Blast and Twang, a free event for those interested in learning outdoor skills such shooting, archery and fishing (also benefits Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Summit counties.)
Go to www.rmef.org for more information and to see the complete list of areas benefiting from this grant funding.
Since 1987, the foundation and its partners completed 824 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Colorado with a combined value of more than $192.3 million. These projects conserved and enhanced 480,626 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 122,107 acres.