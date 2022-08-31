The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1.26 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. The foundation directly granted $281,725 that leveraged an additional $845,025 in partner dollars.

“These grants pay for habitat enhancement projects ranging from forest thinning and prescribed burns to invasive weed control and removing old fencing — all of which positively impacts thousands of acres for elk and other species of wildlife,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “There’s additional focus on science-based wildlife management, three different research projects and support for youth recreational shooting organizations and other outdoor-related events.”